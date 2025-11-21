Amazon’s Black Friday deals on Ego Power+ battery-powered yard tools include huge discounts on snow blowers and leaf blowers

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Shoveling snow is the worst. It’s not fun and it can actually be really dangerous if not done correctly. That’s why we strongly recommend a battery-powered snow blower. Right now, Amazon has an entire collection of Ego Power+ battery-powered yard tools on deep discount during its Black Friday Week sale. You can save on mowers, trimmers, chainsaws, and extra batteries. Ego makes some of the best electric tools on the market, so these kits are worth the investment, especially during this sale.
Editor’s picks: Best EGO Power+ Black Friday deals
EGO POWER+ 12" Electric Snow Shovel, Cordless, Includes 56V 2.5Ah Battery $269 (was $359)
You get a cordless 56V setup (no annoying extension cords), a 2.5Ah battery that works with other EGO tools, and a 12-inch clearing width that’s perfect for sidewalks, decks, and smaller driveways. Way easier than shoveling and much less hassle than a full snow blower.
EGO POWER+ String Trimmer, 16" with POWERLOAD and LINE IQ, Includes 56V 4.0Ah Battery $299.00 (was $359.00)See It
The EGO POWER+ 16″ String Trimmer comes with a POWERLOAD head that automatically winds the line for you. Just feed the line through and push a button. Plus, an integrated system constantly monitors the line length and automatically feeds out fresh line, so you don’t have to bump the head. The carbon fiber shaft gives it superior durability and the package includes a 56V 4.0Ah battery and charger. If you’re using a gas model, this is an enormous upgrade.
EGO POWER+ Leaf Blower, Cordless Electric 880 CFM, Includes (2) 56V 4.0Ah Batteries $379 (was $439)See It
Boasting a powerful 880 CFM (Cubic Feet per Minute) rating, this EGO POWER+ Leaf Blower rivals commercial-grade gas blowers but is significantly quieter and lighter. The deal is fantastic because it includes two 56V 4.0Ah batteries and a charger, ensuring you have enough power to clear large areas of leaves and debris without needing to stop. The Turbo Button gives you instant access to maximum power for those tough, wet spots.
Lawn Mowers 🌳
- EGO POWER+ Electric Riding Lawn Mower, 52″ Deck with Zero Turn Radius, Includes (6) 56V 12.0Ah Batteries $5,499 (was $6,499.00)
- EGO POWER+ Self-Propelled Cordless Mower with Select Cut, Includes 56V 7.5Ah Battery $599.99 (was $749.99)
- EGO POWER+ Self-Propelled Cordless Mower with Select Cut, Includes (2) 56V 6.0Ah Batteries $669 (was $849.00)
- EGO POWER+ Self-Propelled Cordless Mower with Select Cut, Includes (2) 56V 4.0Ah Batteries $579 (was $699.00)
- EGO POWER+ Self-Propelled Cordless Mower with Touch Drive, Includes 6.0Ah & 4.0Ah Batteries $599 (was $769)
- EGO POWER+ Self-Propelled Cordless Mower, Includes 56V 6.0Ah Battery $499 (was $599.00)
- EGO POWER+ Self-Propelled Cordless Mower, Includes 56V 7.5Ah Battery $649 (was $748)
- EGO POWER+ Self-Propelled Cordless Mower with Select Cut (Tool Only) $524 (was $609)
Leaf Blowers 🍃
- EGO POWER+ Leaf Blower, Cordless Electric 880 CFM, Includes (2) 56V 4.0Ah Batteries $379 (was $439)
- EGO POWER+ Leaf Blower, Cordless Electric 756 CFM, Includes 56V 5.0Ah Battery $279 (was $359)
- EGO POWER+ Leaf Blower, Cordless Electric 615 CFM, Includes 56V 2.5Ah Battery $149 (was $219)
- EGO POWER+ Backpack Leaf Blower, Cordless Electric 600 CFM, Includes 56V 7.5Ah Battery $389 (was $479)
- EGO POWER+ Leaf Blower, Cordless Electric 530 CFM, Includes 56V 2.5Ah Battery $179 (was $199)
- EGO POWER+ Leaf Blower, Cordless Electric 765 CFM (Tool Only) $181 (was $279)
- EGO POWER+ Leaf Blower, Cordless Electric 650 CFM (Tool Only) $159 (was $229)
- EGO POWER+ Leaf Blower, Cordless Electric 615 CFM (Tool Only) $129 (was $149)
- EGO POWER+ Backpack Leaf Blower, Cordless Electric 600 CFM (Tool Only) $269 (was $369.00)
- EGO POWER+ Leaf Blower, Cordless Electric 530 CFM (Tool Only) $107 (was $149)
- EGO Power+ LBX6000 600 CFM 56-Volt Lithium-ion Cordless Commercial Series Blower (Tool Only) $144 (was $449)
Trimmers, Chainsaws & Snow Blowers 🛠️
- EGO POWER+ String Trimmer, 16″ with POWERLOAD and LINE IQ, Includes 56V 4.0Ah Battery $299.00 (was $359.00)
- EGO POWER+ String Trimmer Attachment & Power Head Kit, Includes 56V 2.5Ah Battery $319 (was $389)
- EGO POWER+ Chain Saw, 18” Battery Powered, Includes 56V 5.0Ah Battery $299 (was $399.00)
- EGO POWER+ Chain Saw, 16” Battery Powered, Includes 56V 2.5Ah Battery $218 (was $279.00)
- EGO POWER+ Chain Saw, 18” Battery Powered (Tool Only) $254 (was $279)
- EGO POWER+ 24″ Electric Snow Blower, Cordless Self-Propelled 2-Stage, Includes (2) 56V 7.5Ah Batteries $1,399 (was $1,699.00)
- EGO POWER+ 21″ Electric Snow Blower, Cordless Steel Auger, Includes (2) 56V 5.0Ah Batteries $699 (was $749)
- EGO POWER+ 12″ Electric Snow Shovel, Cordless, Includes 56V 2.5Ah Battery $269 (was $359)
Portable Power, Batteries & Chargers 🔋
- EGO POWER+ Portable Power Station, 3000W (Tool Only) $534 (was $659)
- EGO POWER+ Portable Inverter, 400W (Tool Only) $129 (was $147)
- EGO POWER+ Battery 56V, 12.0Ah, 2-Pack $1,029 (was $1,099)
- EGO POWER+ Battery 56V, 6.0Ah $339 (was $389)
- EGO POWER+ Battery 56V, 5.0Ah $229 (was $329)
- EGO POWER+ Battery 56V, 4.0Ah $179 (was $279)
- EGO POWER+ Battery 56V, 2.5Ah $149 (was $199)
- EGO POWER+ 56V Standard Charger $47 (was $110)
Fun & Specialty Equipment 🏍️
- EGO POWER+ Battery Powered Electric Mini Bike, Includes (2) 56V 7.5Ah Batteries $2,299 (was $2,799.00)
- EGO Power+ 8″ Auger, Electric Ice Auger for Ice Fishing, Includes 56V 5.0Ah Battery $499 (was $579)
- EGO POWER+ Portable Light, Rechargeable, Up to 10,000 Lumens Work Light (Tool Only) $139 (was $179)
