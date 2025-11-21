Amazon’s Black Friday deals on Ego Power+ battery-powered yard tools include huge discounts on snow blowers and leaf blowers

Ego Power+ makes some of the best electric yard tools on the market and they're more affordable than ever during Amazon's early Black Friday sale.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Shoveling snow is the worst. It’s not fun and it can actually be really dangerous if not done correctly. That’s why we strongly recommend a battery-powered snow blower. Right now, Amazon has an entire collection of Ego Power+ battery-powered yard tools on deep discount during its Black Friday Week sale. You can save on mowers, trimmers, chainsaws, and extra batteries. Ego makes some of the best electric tools on the market, so these kits are worth the investment, especially during this sale.

Editor’s picks: Best EGO Power+ Black Friday deals

EGO POWER+ 12" Electric Snow Shovel, Cordless, Includes 56V 2.5Ah Battery $269 (was $359)

Shoveling can literally kill you. Upgrade your snow clearing experience.

You get a cordless 56V setup (no annoying extension cords), a 2.5Ah battery that works with other EGO tools, and a 12-inch clearing width that’s perfect for sidewalks, decks, and smaller driveways. Way easier than shoveling and much less hassle than a full snow blower.

EGO POWER+ String Trimmer, 16" with POWERLOAD and LINE IQ, Includes 56V 4.0Ah Battery $299.00 (was $359.00)

You won’t find an easier string trimmer to load and use.

The EGO POWER+ 16″ String Trimmer comes with a POWERLOAD head that automatically winds the line for you. Just feed the line through and push a button. Plus, an integrated system constantly monitors the line length and automatically feeds out fresh line, so you don’t have to bump the head. The carbon fiber shaft gives it superior durability and the package includes a 56V 4.0Ah battery and charger. If you’re using a gas model, this is an enormous upgrade.

EGO POWER+ Leaf Blower, Cordless Electric 880 CFM, Includes (2) 56V 4.0Ah Batteries $379 (was $439)

You can never have too many batteries.

Boasting a powerful 880 CFM (Cubic Feet per Minute) rating, this EGO POWER+ Leaf Blower rivals commercial-grade gas blowers but is significantly quieter and lighter. The deal is fantastic because it includes two 56V 4.0Ah batteries and a charger, ensuring you have enough power to clear large areas of leaves and debris without needing to stop. The Turbo Button gives you instant access to maximum power for those tough, wet spots.

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.