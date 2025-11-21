Amazon’s Black Friday deals on Ego Power+ battery-powered yard tools include huge discounts on snow blowers and leaf blowers

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Shoveling snow is the worst. It’s not fun and it can actually be really dangerous if not done correctly. That’s why we strongly recommend a battery-powered snow blower. Right now, Amazon has an entire collection of Ego Power+ battery-powered yard tools on deep discount during its Black Friday Week sale. You can save on mowers, trimmers, chainsaws, and extra batteries. Ego makes some of the best electric tools on the market, so these kits are worth the investment, especially during this sale.

Editor’s picks: Best EGO Power+ Black Friday deals

EGO POWER+ 12" Electric Snow Shovel, Cordless, Includes 56V 2.5Ah Battery $269 (was $359) Shoveling can literally kill you. Upgrade your snow clearing experience. Ego Power+

You get a cordless 56V setup (no annoying extension cords), a 2.5Ah battery that works with other EGO tools, and a 12-inch clearing width that’s perfect for sidewalks, decks, and smaller driveways. Way easier than shoveling and much less hassle than a full snow blower.

The EGO POWER+ 16″ String Trimmer comes with a POWERLOAD head that automatically winds the line for you. Just feed the line through and push a button. Plus, an integrated system constantly monitors the line length and automatically feeds out fresh line, so you don’t have to bump the head. The carbon fiber shaft gives it superior durability and the package includes a 56V 4.0Ah battery and charger. If you’re using a gas model, this is an enormous upgrade.

Boasting a powerful 880 CFM (Cubic Feet per Minute) rating, this EGO POWER+ Leaf Blower rivals commercial-grade gas blowers but is significantly quieter and lighter. The deal is fantastic because it includes two 56V 4.0Ah batteries and a charger, ensuring you have enough power to clear large areas of leaves and debris without needing to stop. The Turbo Button gives you instant access to maximum power for those tough, wet spots.

