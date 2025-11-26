Amazon is blowing out Ninja kitchen upgrades with toaster ovens, air fryers, blenders, smoothie makers, cookware, and more up to 40% off for Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your kitchen setup—whether that’s cranking out weeknight sheet-pan dinners, pulling café-worthy espresso shots, batch-blending smoothies, or finally getting serious about meal prep—this wave of Ninja deals has you covered. From space-saving countertop ovens to all-in-one coffee bars, portable blenders, and full cookware sets, we’ve rounded up the standout picks on sale now. Ninja gear is already a PopSci favorite at full price, so catching it while it’s discounted is the smart move for home chefs, apartment dwellers, and busy households that like to experiment with different methods of cooking.

Early Black Friday promotions have already hit plenty of big-name kitchen brands, but now it’s the main event. Below, you’ll find our editor’s picks plus organized lists of the best Ninja ovens, coffee systems, frozen dessert labs, blenders, cookware, and more, all in one place so you can build out a whole matching setup to warm up in winter or cool off in summer—or just upgrade that one hero appliance you use every day.

Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up at this link.

Editor’s picks

Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer 8-in-1 countertop oven (40% off) $249.99 $149.99 Ninja ON SALE NOW See It

The Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer is the ultimate “does everything” countertop upgrade—and it does it without permanently eating your counter space. This 8-in-1 appliance can toast, bake, broil, air fry, dehydrate, and more with up to 1,800 watts of power, so you can go from frozen fries to crispy, golden perfection in minutes or knock out a sheet-pan dinner on busy weeknights. When you’re done, the whole unit flips up and away toward the backsplash, reclaiming precious prep area and making it ideal for apartments or small kitchens. If you’ve been juggling a toaster, air fryer, and tiny oven, this lets you consolidate into one sleek stainless box.

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe Ice Cream & Frozen Treat Maker (20% off) $249.99 $199.99 ON SALE NOW See It

The Ninja CREAMi Deluxe turns your freezer into a frozen-dessert lab. Instead of a big, noisy compressor machine hogging your counter, you prep your bases in pints, freeze them solid, then “spin” them into ice cream, gelato-style treats, sorbet, or milkshakes on demand. Need dairy-free options, high-protein pints, or lower-sugar experiments? The CREAMi’s multi-pass re-spin tech helps salvage even slightly icy mixes into surprisingly smooth scoops. Multiple preset programs, extra capacity, and a compact footprint make it just as good for weeknight sundaes as it is for holiday dessert one-upmanship.

Ninja Luxe Café Pro Series espresso & coffee system (20% off) $749.99 $599.99 ON SALE NOW See It

The Ninja Luxe Café Pro Series is basically a full coffee bar in one polished stainless-steel tower. It pulls rich espresso shots, brews classic drip coffee, whips up cold brew, and even dispenses hot water for tea or Americanos. A built-in grinder and integrated tamper mean you can go from whole beans to dialed-in shots without scattering accessories across your counter, and the hands-free frother lets you knock out cappuccinos and lattes with minimal mess. If you’ve been eyeing separate espresso machines, drip makers, and frothers, this all-in-one lets you reclaim both money and counter space while still getting café-level variety at home.

The best Ninja kitchen deals by category

The best Ninja ovens, air fryers, and grill deals

The best Ninja coffee, espresso, and drink system deals

The best Ninja blender, smoothie, and mixer deals

The best Ninja cookware, knives, and cookware set deals