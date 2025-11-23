Live now: Save up to $1,500 on Bluetti solar generators and portable power stations during Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The best time to buy a solar generator or portable power station is before you need one. Right now, Amazon has these handy backup boxes for their lowest prices of the year during the Black Friday Week sale. Bluetti makes a wide range of options, almost all of which are compatible with portable solar panels, so they max out their versatility. Here are all the Bluetti models worth checking out during the sale. These prices knock up to $1,500 off regular cost, so don’t hesitate to grab one.
Featured BLUETTI solar generator deals
BLUETTI AC2A Solar Generator with 100W Solar Panel (204Wh/300W) $279 (was $499)See It
With multiple AC and USB ports plus fast recharging, it’s an easy grab-and-go option when you want reliable power without hauling around a huge generator.
BLUETTI Apex 300 Portable Power Station & B300K Expansion Battery (5529.6Wh) $2,199 (was $3,499)See It
A massive 5529.6Wh LFP battery bank with six 3840W AC outlets (7680W surge) and 120V/240V output makes this bundle a serious whole-home or RV backup option when the power goes out.
BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 Solar Generator with 200W Solar Panel (2073.6Wh) $999 (was $1,999)See It
With 2073.6Wh of LFP capacity, four 2600W AC outlets, and a bundled 200W panel, this is a versatile “do-it-all” system for longer outages, off-grid cabins, and overlanding rigs.
Ultra-portable BLUETTI solar generators
- BLUETTI AC2A Solar Generator with 100W Solar Panel (204Wh/300W) $279 (was $499)
- BLUETTI EB3A Solar Generator with 100W Solar Panel (268Wh/600W) $329 (was $499)
- BLUETTI AC50B Solar Generator with 100W Solar Panel (448Wh/700W) $399 (was $598)
- BLUETTI AC2P Portable Power Station (230.4Wh/300W, solar optional) $149 (was $249)
Small and mid-size BLUETTI solar generators (around 700–1500Wh)
- BLUETTI AC70 Solar Generator with 100W Solar Panel (768Wh, 2×1000W AC) $469 (was $599)
- BLUETTI AC70 Solar Generator with 200W Solar Panel (768Wh, 2×1000W AC) $599 (was $999)
- BLUETTI AC180 Solar Generator with 200W Solar Panel (1152Wh, 4×1800W AC) $645 (was $1,099)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator AC180 with 200W Panel & Charger 1 (1152Wh, 4×1800W AC) $949 (was $1,149)
- BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 Solar Generator with 100W Solar Panel (1024Wh) $549 (was $1,299)
- BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 Solar Generator with 200W Solar Panel (1024Wh) $599 (was $1,399)
- BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 Solar Generator with 350W Solar Panel (1024Wh) $948 (was $1,599)
- BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 Solar Generator with 2×200W Solar Panels (1024Wh) $999 (was $1,699)
- BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 Solar Generator with 200W Panel & Charger 1 (1024Wh) $999 (was $1,399)
- BLUETTI Pioneer MD (AC180T) Portable Power Station (1432Wh, 4×1800W AC) $549 (was $1,099)
High-capacity BLUETTI solar generators (2000Wh+)
- BLUETTI AC200L Solar Generator Kit with 200W Solar Panel (2048Wh, 4×2400W AC) $1,029 (was $1,999)
- BLUETTI AC200L Solar Generator with 350W Solar Panel (2048Wh, 4×2400W AC) $1,199 (was $1,999)
- BLUETTI AC200L Solar Generator with 2×200W Solar Panels (2048Wh, 4×2400W AC) $1,299 (was $2,499)
- BLUETTI AC200L Solar Generator with 200W Panel & Charger 1 (2048Wh, 4×2400W AC) $1,299 (was $1,999)
- BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 Solar Generator with 350W Solar Panel (2073.6Wh, 4×2600W AC) $1,199 (was $2,199)
- BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 Solar Generator with 200W Panel & Charger 1 (2073.6Wh, 4×2600W AC) $1,299 (was $1,999)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator Elite 200 V2 with 200W Solar Panel Included (2073.6Wh, 4×2600W AC) $999 (was $1,999)
- BLUETTI AC200PL Portable Power Station (2304Wh, expandable to 8448Wh) $879 (was $1,299)
- BLUETTI AC200PL Portable Power Station & Charger 1 (2304Wh, expandable to 8448Wh) $1,099 (was $2,299)
BLUETTI Apex 300 home backup and expansion systems
- BLUETTI Apex 300 Portable Power Station (2764.8Wh, 6×3840W AC, 120V/240V) $1,299 (was $2,399)
- BLUETTI Apex 300 Solar Generator with 2×200W Solar Panels (2764.8Wh) $1,799 (was $2,999)
- BLUETTI Apex 300 Solar Generator with 2×350W Solar Panels (2764.8Wh) $2,499 (was $3,299)
- BLUETTI Apex 300 Portable Power Station & B300K Expansion Battery (5529.6Wh) $2,199 (was $3,499)
- BLUETTI 2× Apex 300 Solar Generators & 2× B300K (11kWh LFP system) $4,999 (was $5,899)
- BLUETTI Apex 300 Portable Power Station with Hub D1 (RV-optimized DC ports) $1,698 (was $2,499)
- BLUETTI Apex 300 Solar Generator & B300K with Hub D1 (RV-optimized system) $2,799 (was $3,799)
- BLUETTI Apex 300 Solar Generator & B300K with TT-30 30A Cable (5529.6Wh, 7680W surge) $2,499 (was $3,699)
BLUETTI Elite 100/200 V2 and mixed solar generator bundles
Backpack BLUETTI solar generators
- BLUETTI Handsfree1 Backpack Solar Generator with 100W Panel (268.8Wh/300W, 42L pack) $429 (was $629)
- BLUETTI Handsfree 2 Backpack Solar Generator with 100W Panel (512Wh/700W, 60L pack) $549 (was $799)
