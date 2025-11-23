Live now: Save up to $1,500 on Bluetti solar generators and portable power stations during Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale

Whether you're preparing for emergencies or want to keep your gadgets powered during camping trips, don't miss these Bluetti deals.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

The best time to buy a solar generator or portable power station is before you need one. Right now, Amazon has these handy backup boxes for their lowest prices of the year during the Black Friday Week sale. Bluetti makes a wide range of options, almost all of which are compatible with portable solar panels, so they max out their versatility. Here are all the Bluetti models worth checking out during the sale. These prices knock up to $1,500 off regular cost, so don’t hesitate to grab one.

BLUETTI AC2A Solar Generator with 100W Solar Panel (204Wh/300W) $279 (was $499)

This is the cheapest we have seen for this model all year.

With multiple AC and USB ports plus fast recharging, it’s an easy grab-and-go option when you want reliable power without hauling around a huge generator.

BLUETTI Apex 300 Portable Power Station & B300K Expansion Battery (5529.6Wh) $2,199 (was $3,499)

This burly portable power station has enough juice to support large appliances.

A massive 5529.6Wh LFP battery bank with six 3840W AC outlets (7680W surge) and 120V/240V output makes this bundle a serious whole-home or RV backup option when the power goes out.

BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 Solar Generator with 200W Solar Panel (2073.6Wh) $999 (was $1,999)

This kit is perfect for camping trips or RV journeys.

With 2073.6Wh of LFP capacity, four 2600W AC outlets, and a bundled 200W panel, this is a versatile “do-it-all” system for longer outages, off-grid cabins, and overlanding rigs.

Ultra-portable BLUETTI solar generators

Small and mid-size BLUETTI solar generators (around 700–1500Wh)

High-capacity BLUETTI solar generators (2000Wh+)

BLUETTI Apex 300 home backup and expansion systems

BLUETTI Elite 100/200 V2 and mixed solar generator bundles

Backpack BLUETTI solar generators

 
