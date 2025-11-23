Live now: Save up to $1,500 on Bluetti solar generators and portable power stations during Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The best time to buy a solar generator or portable power station is before you need one. Right now, Amazon has these handy backup boxes for their lowest prices of the year during the Black Friday Week sale. Bluetti makes a wide range of options, almost all of which are compatible with portable solar panels, so they max out their versatility. Here are all the Bluetti models worth checking out during the sale. These prices knock up to $1,500 off regular cost, so don’t hesitate to grab one.

Featured BLUETTI solar generator deals

With multiple AC and USB ports plus fast recharging, it’s an easy grab-and-go option when you want reliable power without hauling around a huge generator.

A massive 5529.6Wh LFP battery bank with six 3840W AC outlets (7680W surge) and 120V/240V output makes this bundle a serious whole-home or RV backup option when the power goes out.

With 2073.6Wh of LFP capacity, four 2600W AC outlets, and a bundled 200W panel, this is a versatile “do-it-all” system for longer outages, off-grid cabins, and overlanding rigs.

Ultra-portable BLUETTI solar generators

Small and mid-size BLUETTI solar generators (around 700–1500Wh)

High-capacity BLUETTI solar generators (2000Wh+)

BLUETTI Apex 300 home backup and expansion systems

BLUETTI Elite 100/200 V2 and mixed solar generator bundles

Backpack BLUETTI solar generators