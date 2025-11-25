Score rare deals on All-Clad stainless steel and non-stick cookware during Amazon’s Black Friday sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

All-Clad’s stainless steel and nonstick cookware doesn’t go on deep discount very often, which makes these current Amazon deals especially appealing if you’ve been waiting to upgrade your pots, pans, or bakeware. We’ve pulled together the standouts from All-Clad’s sale page so you can focus on the best options for everything from searing steaks to baking sheet-pan dinners. Then you can go on Tik Tok and brag about how good you are at cooking on stainless cookware.

All-Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Deals

All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Cookware Deals

All-Clad Bakeware Deals

All-Clad Pro-Release 10-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set — complete set with half sheet, cookie sheet, muffin pan, racks, round cake pan, loaf pan, and more for serious home bakers.

All-Clad Pro-Release Nonstick Quarter Sheet Pan (13×9-Inch) — smaller sheet pan that's great for roasting veggies or baking small-batch desserts.

All-Clad Electrics & Kitchen Gadgets

All-Clad Stainless Steel Immersion Blender — powerful 600-watt hand blender with turbo function for soups, sauces, and smoothies right in the pot.

— powerful 600-watt hand blender with turbo function for soups, sauces, and smoothies right in the pot. All-Clad AutoSense Electric Indoor Grill & Panini Press — 1800W smokeless grill with removable plates for pressed sandwiches, burgers, and weeknight grilling indoors.