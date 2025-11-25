Score rare deals on All-Clad stainless steel and non-stick cookware during Amazon’s Black Friday sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
All-Clad’s stainless steel and nonstick cookware doesn’t go on deep discount very often, which makes these current Amazon deals especially appealing if you’ve been waiting to upgrade your pots, pans, or bakeware. We’ve pulled together the standouts from All-Clad’s sale page so you can focus on the best options for everything from searing steaks to baking sheet-pan dinners. Then you can go on Tik Tok and brag about how good you are at cooking on stainless cookware.
All-Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Deals
- All-Clad D5 Brushed 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set — premium 5-ply set with frying pans, saucepans, sauté pan, and stockpot.
- All-Clad D3 12-Inch Stainless Steel Frying Pan with Lid — classic 3-ply stainless skillet with lid for everyday searing, sautéing, and pan sauces.
- All-Clad D3 7-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set — smaller D3 set with essential pans and pots, ideal if you want All-Clad performance without going full 10-piece.
- All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Fry Pan Set (10- and 12-Inch) — versatile two-pan bundle that covers everything from eggs to steaks.
All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Cookware Deals
- All-Clad HA1 3-Piece Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan Set — 8-, 10-, and 12-inch skillets (with lid) in one bundle for nonstick cooking from breakfast to dinner.
- All-Clad HA1 12-Inch Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan — roomy nonstick skillet that’s great for one-pan meals and weeknight stir-fries.
- All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Griddle (11×11-Inch) — flat griddle surface that shines for pancakes, grilled sandwiches, and smash burgers.
- All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Grill Pan (11×11-Inch) — ridged grill pan for indoor grill marks on chicken, veggies, and more.
- All-Clad HA1 3.5-Quart Hard Anodized Nonstick Sauce Pan — mid-size sauce pan that’s perfect for soups, sauces, and small batches of pasta.
- All-Clad HA1 4-Quart Hard Anodized Nonstick Stockpot — compact stockpot for chili, stews, and big batches of sides.
All-Clad Bakeware Deals
- All-Clad Pro-Release 10-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set — complete set with half sheet, cookie sheet, muffin pan, racks, round cake pan, loaf pan, and more for serious home bakers.
- All-Clad Pro-Release Nonstick Quarter Sheet Pan (13×9-Inch) — smaller sheet pan that’s great for roasting veggies or baking small-batch desserts.
All-Clad Electrics & Kitchen Gadgets
- All-Clad Stainless Steel Immersion Blender — powerful 600-watt hand blender with turbo function for soups, sauces, and smoothies right in the pot.
- All-Clad AutoSense Electric Indoor Grill & Panini Press — 1800W smokeless grill with removable plates for pressed sandwiches, burgers, and weeknight grilling indoors.
