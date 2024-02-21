We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re working from home full-time, on a hybrid schedule, or going into the office regularly, having a dedicated space for responding to emails and doing your daily little work tasks is important. It helps you focus, gives you a chance to make something your own, and even helps you sit more comfortably. These Logitech computer peripherals are on sale at Amazon and are perfect if your keyboard has too many crumbs on it from snacking at your desk.

Showing up to a meeting with impressive video and sound quality is a power move. Show them you mean business while doing business with this Logitech Brio 301 Full HD webcam, which is certified for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet. Auto light correction makes you look great even if you’re not facing natural light, and a noise reduction microphone will finally let you stop apologizing for your dog barking in the background. A 70-degree field of view lets just enough of you be seen. When your meetings are over, simply cover the camera with the included privacy shutter.

More Logitech computer peripheral deals: