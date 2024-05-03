We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I’m in between review mice right now, and my son stole my gaming mouse, so I’m stuck using a $7 Amazon Basics mouse. I forgot just how terrible life can be with a sub-par mouse. That makes Amazon’s current deal on the Logitech G502 extra-appealing. It’s usually $80, but it’s just $35 right now. That’s a 56-percent discount. Even if you already have a pretty good mouse, this is likely an upgrade for you.

Before we dig into the specs, it’s important that you know this is a wired mouse. That means you’ll never need to replace batteries, worry about lag, or lose the tiny transmitter that it needs to work. The 25K sensor promises up to 25,600 max dpi, which makes it incredibly sensitive to small movements and fast twitches. It has 11 customizable buttons and five rearrangeable weights to tweak it exactly to your taste. Even if you’re not gaming, this kind of control is great for tasks like photo retouching, video editing, or zooming in extra far on your ex’s recent social media posts.

