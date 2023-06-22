We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Samsung has been aggressive in its push to bring foldable phones into the mainstream, and its latest model is a lot cheaper than normal on Amazon. The biggest roadblock to the adoption of these big-screen devices is their price, which is justifiably high because of the luxe screen technology required to manufacture them. Amazon’s deep discount takes the sting out of that, and makes this smartphone-tablet hybrid a lot easier on the wallet. Several folding and flipping phones have been released over the past few years, but the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is at the top of its class, which is why this deal is so compelling.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4’s marquee feature is its 6.2-inch AMOLED display, which is extended to a whopping 7.6-inches when the smartphone is unfolded. That’s roughly the size of screens you’d find on a small tablet. The AMOLED screen technology Samsung uses ensures you’ll see tremendous detail—especially accurate colors—when watching videos, scrolling through pictures, or reading text. You’ll need big pockets or a bag to carry the smartphone, but you’ll be greatly rewarded for the effort every time you open it up.

This smartphone’s screen is the star of the show, but it’s complemented by many other impressive specs. The Z Fold 4‘s camera system includes a 50 megapixel wide, 12 megapixel ultrawide, and 10 megapixel telephoto lens on the back, a 10 megapixel front-facing camera, and a 4 megapixel under display camera. This camera should produce great results whether you’re recording 4K video or video chatting with friends and family—even in challenging light. All of those big photo and video files are going to take up a lot of space, which is why we’re recommending the 512GB model of this smartphone, which will be able to hold them (along with all your apps) without requiring you to delete media constantly.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is still an investment, but Amazon’s deal makes the cutting-edge smartphone’s price a lot more manageable. If you’ve been on the fence about getting a folding phone, don’t let the deal pass you by.

