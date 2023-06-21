We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A high-end gaming laptop lets you play the latest PC games wherever you go, but these portable powerhouses are typically very expensive. You can save $501 on MSI’s Pulse GL66, an excellent machine for PC gamers and students studying creative fields like photo and video production, by shopping on Amazon. This no-compromise gaming laptop is fully loaded and back down to its lowest price ever for a limited time.

The MSI Pulse GL66 is a Windows 11 laptop that runs on a 14-core Intel Core i7 processor at 1.7GHz, which can boost up to 4.7GHz when pushed. Its 15.6-inch display has a 144Hz refresh rate, which means games can run incredibly smoothly, and they will, thanks to this machine’s NVIDIA RTX 3070. That graphics card has 8GB of dedicated video memory—more than enough to run many of the latest games at higher settings. That video memory is complemented by 16GB of main system memory and a 512GB solid-state drive.

Some PC makers have reduced the number of ports on their laptops to save space, but that isn’t the case with the Pulse GL66. MSI outfitted the gaming laptop with two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet jack, and a combo headphone and microphone jack. You’ll be able to connect this gaming laptop directly to any monitor without a hub or adapter—and don’t worry; you’ll find deals on great displays below. Surprisingly, MSI fit all this power into a laptop weighing just under five pounds. You’ll still feel this machine’s weight while carrying it around in a bag, but it offers a remarkable amount of performance for a laptop in its size class.

If you’re ready to plunge into PC gaming, but don’t want a desktop machine, don’t let MSI’s Amazon deal on the Pulse GL66 pass you by.

