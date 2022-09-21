We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Logitech is the biggest name in PC peripherals for the office, and one of the biggest names in the world of content creation thanks to sub-brands like Blue Microphones and its Yeti and Yeti X USB mics for podcasting and livestreaming. Logitech is responsible for many of our favorite gadgets for work and school, including mice, keyboards, and webcams that dot our desks. This fall, Logitech and Blue have released a flurry of new products for office power users and streaming personalities. Some of them reinvent tried-and-true classics, while others break new ground. And all of them can elevate how you present yourself, whether it’s on Zoom, Twitch, YouTube, etc. We’ve checked out a lot of these products in the past few weeks, so here’s a rundown about what’s coming out from Logitech:

Logitech Brio 500 webcam

Logitech has stuck with the same webcam design, that of the Logitech c920 series, for the past 10 years. In September, the company finally upended tradition and created a new, modern-looking webcam design with the Brio 500. At a cursory glance, you might mistake it for a basic glow-up: The Brio 500 is, like the c922 Pro, a 1080p webcam with a maximum framerate of 30 frames per second. If you look a little closer, you’ll find that nearly every aspect of the camera has been improved in some way, including a wide-angle lens, beamforming stereo microphones, and a detachable mount that lets you turn and adjust the physical camera. It also adds an auto-framing feature, which can automatically adjust the camera to keep your face in the center of the frame. Logitech has raised the bar and price with the Brio 500—it costs $129.99 at launch. However, it’s a worthy investment if you want to look your best at work (and work from home).

If you want to learn more, check out our full review of the Logitech Brio 500.

Logitech Zone Vibe 100

If you need a new headset for phone calls and Zoom meetings at the office, but don’t need anything too fancy, the Logitech Zone Vibe 100 is a very affordable, convenient little headset. The $100 Bluetooth headset weighs just 6.5 ounces, so you barely notice it’s there. Unlike its gaming-focused predecessor, the G435 Lightspeed, this model features a small built-in flip-to-talk boom microphone that can filter out a little ambient noise and make it clear when you are and aren’t on a call. It also offers EQ tuning and settings control on phones and PCs through Logitech’s “Logi Tune” configuration app. The Zone Vibe 100 is a perfect set-it-and-forget-it product for people who just need something that works: It’s easy to pair, easy to use, and doesn’t cost much.

If you’re willing to pay a little more, Logitech has a more advanced model, the Zone Vibe 125, which comes with a USB dongle that you can plug into a PC for a more stable connection.

Logitech for Creators Blue Sona XLR microphone

Launching underneath the Logitech for Creators banner, the $349 Blue Sona is a dynamic microphone aiming to be a direct competitor of the broadcaster-quality standard-bearers (think the Shure SM7B). A distinctively squared XLR microphone (meaning you’ll need an interface with 48V phantom power) featuring a supercardioid pickup pattern, the Blue Sona’s dual-diaphragm capsule and internal shockmount are hyper-focused on capturing a rich vocal without any background noise. Featuring built-in 25dB ClearAmp tech and 40Hz-18kHz frequency response (with high-pass filter and presence boost toggles), the Blue Sona lets you skip gain boosters and jump right into gaining followers. We’ve had the Blue Sona swivel-mounted on a Compass Boom Arm at a desk for a few weeks (no stand is included) and it’s a noticeable elevation of the signal chain, so watch for a closer look at the mic in the future.

Logitech for Creators Litra Beam key light

While the Blue Sona mic makes sure your presentation sounds its best, Logitech for Creators’ new $99 Litra Beam makes sure streamers look their best. Low-profile and high-intensity, this skinny LED-packed bar is extremely adjustable. Its stand offers three positioning points—height, tilt, and rotation—and a button on the back let you cycle through brightness and a 2700K–6500K color range. Running off either AC power or USB (the latter allowing percentages and presets to be tweaked via the Logitech G HUB desktop app—which also connects via Bluetooth), the versatile Litra Beam and its “TrueSoft” tech are intended to allow for cinematic color accuracy and techniques (once you add in more than one). It also blends in nicely on a busy desktop.