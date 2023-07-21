We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Summer may still be in full swing, but the specter of school is starting to creep up over the horizon. While the thoughts of notebooks and pencils may be far from students’ minds, it’s smart to take a midsummer night’s break to save money on educational necessities. Right now, you can save a lot of money on the digital and analog gear students of all ages will need both in and out of the classroom. We’ve found the best deals so you can get your back-to-school shopping done in one fell swoop, then get back to enjoying the warmer weather while it lasts.

Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air is not only its best ultra-portable laptop yet—it’s the perfect machine for students of all disciplines. Thanks to the M2 chip, this machine can handle everything from document writing to 4K video editing and lasts up to 18 hours per charge. This is impressive, considering the machine is just under half-an-inch thick when its lid is closed and weighs just 2.7 pounds. The configuration we’re recommending has 8GB of RAM (memory) and 256GB of storage, which is enough for most students—those who work on high-resolution video and photos may want to opt for a model with more storage.

One feature every student will appreciate is the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air’s high-resolution display, which will make photos and videos look vibrant. A 1080p webcam built into the laptop’s lid will allow them to attend virtual classes and stay in touch with friends. The bottom line is that if you’re computer shopping for a student, this MacBook Air gets our top recommendation. This is especially true because of this $100 discount we found at Best Buy, which makes it even more affordable.

Of course, while a laptop may be the center of the academic universe, we don’t want to neglect any of the other scholastic celestial bodies. We’ve spotlighted dozens of tech essentials and accessories below, and Amazon has a ton of daily back-to-school and off-to-college deals running that include more basic school supplies (pencils, pens, as well as dorm room decorating, etc.):

