The digital world turned us all into television hosts—business professionals spend hours on virtual meetings while content creators record videos to engage their audiences—and one thing is for sure: no average internet user is equipped for the job.

By that, we mean your laptop or smartphone’s built-in camera and microphone might be hindering your professionalism or viral success. Those who are serious about making a good impression and high-quality content might grab this AI-powered camera and accessories from OBSBOT for $479.99.

OBSBOT Tiny 2: The new era of webcams

If the price seems high, you don’t yet know what the OBSBOT Tiny 2 webcam can do. With AI technology, the camera can track movement, zoom automatically, and execute controls from your voice. It also has 4K quality, high dynamic range, and natural coloring; even sharpening image quality in low-light conditions and blurring your skin.

But the OBSBOT Tiny 2 webcam doesn’t work alone—it comes with four functional accessories. First up is the HQ microphone, easily connecting to your device with a 3.5mm aux and picking up clear audio with an omnidirectional design and intelligent noise reduction.

Next, the wireless smart remote can adjust the zoom or switch between settings like whiteboard and desk modes. Accessories number three and four are an expandable tripod and mini ball head that help you shoot optimal angles while sitting or standing with 360-degree adjustments.

Look and sound like a professional

Imagine your next virtual meeting or recording session with the OBSBOT Tiny 2 webcam: your professionalism may skyrocket with clear video and sound, and your social media content, whether it’s a cooking tutorial, fitness class, or makeup demo, could look more polished and engaging.

