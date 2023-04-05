We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

For casual use, clunky computer towers of yore have been replaced with streamlined, sleek desktops. However, if you’re gaming or video editing, you still benefit from a powerful processor. Lucky for you, Apple’s 2023 Mac Mini desktop computer is diminutive, dynamic, and on sale for $499.99 on Amazon—its lowest price in 30 days.

Apple updated its Mac Mini with M2 hardware at the beginning of this year, with options to stick with the M2 chip or upgrade to M2 Pro. The baseline option with M2 chip and 256GB of solid state drive (SSD) storage (featured above) packs an 8-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and 8GB of unified memory. If 256GB isn’t enough, the 512GB option is on sale for $689.99, down from its $799 OG price. Ethernet, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, and two USB-A ports let you plug anything your heart desires into this powerful machine.

Hook a Mac Mini up to a 4K monitor or stick with the Apple ecosystem and pair it with the Apple 32-inch Pro Display, our favorite professional monitor for graphic design. You’ll be cutting through large files, videos, and photos like butter.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen the Mac Mini M2 this year, so snag it before the deal ends.

