Beat the back-to-school beat with 25% off earbuds and more at Amazon
Amazon has your morning walk playlist covered with 25% off earbuds and headphones from 1MORE, Anker, Sony, and more.
August’s back-to-school rush makes it a beautiful time for those looking for great-sounding deals. If you’re hankering for some new earbuds to make the walk to an 8 a.m. biology lecture more joyful—or you’re a parent that wants to listen to podcasts while waiting for afterschool activities to end—Amazon has you covered with 25% off personal audio products from 1MORE, Anker, Sony, and more.
1MORE PistonBuds Pro Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds $49.99 (Was $69.99)
1MORE
The 1MORE PistonBuds Pro Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds are 27% off on Amazon, and their impressive features punch above their price point. They include hybrid active noise canceling tech that cancels up to 38 dB of sound. A 10-millimeter dynamic driver gives you bright vocals, well-balanced outputs, and clarity across frequency ranges, while the AAC Bluetooth codec allows premium sound on iOS devices. Twelve studio-grade EQ settings made by Sonarworks give you sound recommended by 45 Grammy sound engineers for genre-specific listening. Calls are also clear thanks to four microphones and built-in deep learning AI. They’re also available on the 1MORE website for the same price.
Here are other 1MORE you can grab before the deal ends Aug. 20:
- 1MORE Aero Wireless Earbuds $82.49 (Was $109.99)
- 1MORE SonoFlow Active Noise Cancelling Headphones $85.50 (Was $99.99)
- 1MORE Omthing AirFree Buds $29.99 (Was $39.99)
- 1MORE ComfoBuds Mini Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds $80 (Was $99.99)
- 1MORE SonoFlow Active Noise Cancelling Headphones $85.50 (Was $99.99)
- 1MORE PistonBuds Bluetooth Headphones $24.99 (Was $39.99)
- 1MORE Quad Driver in-Ear Earphones Hi-Res High Fidelity Headphones $99 (Was $129.99)
- 1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Earphones Hi-Res Headphones $54.99 (Was $68.59)
- 1MORE Piston Fit in-Ear Earphones $11.99 (Was $19.99)
- 1MORE SonoFlow Active Noise Cancelling Headphones $85.50 (Was $99.99)
Here are more headphones, earbuds, and speakers on sale at Amazon:
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones, Over-Ear Headphones $279 (Was $329)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $249 (Was $299)
- Sony WH-XB910N Noise Cancelling Headphones $148 (Was $249)
- Sony WF-C700N Truly Wireless Noise Canceling in-Ear Bluetooth Earbud Headphones $98 (Was $119.99)
- Sony-INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset $148 (Was $229.99)
- Sony-INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Headset $248 (Was $299.99)
- Sony-INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset $78 (Was $99.99)
- Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker $48 (Was $59.99)
- Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Wireless Portable-Bluetooth Party-Speaker $198 (Was $349.99)
- Sony SRS-XV800 X-Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Karaoke Party Speaker $548 (Was $649.99)
- Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones $44.99 (Was $59.99)