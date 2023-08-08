We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

August’s back-to-school rush makes it a beautiful time for those looking for great-sounding deals. If you’re hankering for some new earbuds to make the walk to an 8 a.m. biology lecture more joyful—or you’re a parent that wants to listen to podcasts while waiting for afterschool activities to end—Amazon has you covered with 25% off personal audio products from 1MORE, Anker, Sony, and more.

The 1MORE PistonBuds Pro Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds are 27% off on Amazon, and their impressive features punch above their price point. They include hybrid active noise canceling tech that cancels up to 38 dB of sound. A 10-millimeter dynamic driver gives you bright vocals, well-balanced outputs, and clarity across frequency ranges, while the AAC Bluetooth codec allows premium sound on iOS devices. Twelve studio-grade EQ settings made by Sonarworks give you sound recommended by 45 Grammy sound engineers for genre-specific listening. Calls are also clear thanks to four microphones and built-in deep learning AI. They’re also available on the 1MORE website for the same price.

Here are other 1MORE you can grab before the deal ends Aug. 20:

Here are more headphones, earbuds, and speakers on sale at Amazon: