Published Aug 28, 2023

Ever since the mid-1990s, when Windows and macOS changed our expectations of interacting with a computer, a mouse has become a necessary accessory for work, play, and online social interaction. Computer mice started as simple one-button plastic boxes but quickly evolved to add a second button, differentiating the left-click and right-click. In the early days, motion was determined by a rolling ball on the base of the mouse and a sensor that read that ball’s movement. Now, most mice are optical, using a low-level laser to track changes in space. Additionally, a scroll wheel between the two mouse buttons has become de-rigueur, allowing additional functions with scrolling applications and webpages. Programmable buttons, hyper-sensitive motion, compatibility with 4K and 8K resolutions, and wireless connectivity are more innovations we’ve seen.

And through all those changes and advances, Logitech has been the leader in mouse production. The Swiss company is almost synonymous with the computer mouse, though it does make other computer products. Also called Logicool in Japan (because there was already a Logitec when they moved into the market), Logitech continues to innovate, especially when it comes to gaming mice. Aesthetic options like programmable lighting elements, popular with gamers, are some of their newest jumps forward in mouse tech. PC dominates the market, but mice work for both operating systems–and make operating those systems so much better. The best Logitech mice make a huge difference in arm and hand fatigue and the quality of your interaction with your screen during work, play, or everyday life.

How we chose the best Logitech mice

The truth is, the entire Logitech line is pretty high-quality. Therefore, our recommendations really came down to features and feel and the right Logitech mouse for you. We asked ourselves many questions in our judging: How many programmable buttons are there? Are there multiple wireless connectivity options? What is the ergonomic design of the mouse? What surfaces is it built to work with? Different situations demanded different design elements, which led us to our recommendations. The assessments are based on our hands-on experiences and gathering the critical and consumer consensus on these products from all over the Internet. If wireless connectivity is your main concern, check out our best wireless mice. If you’re only looking for Mac-specific mice, we have a guide on that, too.

The best Logitech mice: Reviews & Recommendations

The only mouse you’ll want in your house, these Logitech mouse options all meet the “high-quality purchase” threshold, but some might be more appropriate for your purposes than others. Clickbait, this is not; nor is it a mousetrap. It’s our choice for the best Logitech mice of 2023.

Best overall: Logitech MX Master 3S

Specs

Weight: 5 ounces

5 ounces Style: Optical, wireless two-button mouse with scroll wheel, thumbwheel, and USB-C charging

Optical, wireless two-button mouse with scroll wheel, thumbwheel, and USB-C charging Buttons: 7 customizable buttons

7 customizable buttons Power source: Internal lithium-ion battery

Pros

Extremely sensitive with 8,000 DPI scrolling

Can track over any surface

70-day battery life

Comfortable ergonomic design

Cons

If you don’t have a high-quality computer set-up, may be more mouse than you need

Color options are drab

For the best overall, we wanted a mouse that could shift from work to play to everyday use. The Logitech MX Master 3S truly is the best Logitech option when it comes to productivity and daily use, with a ton of programmable buttons, a thumbwheel for added interactivity, and really comfortable ergonomic design. Heck, it’s so comfortable it tops our list of the best ergonomic mice you can buy. Beyond that, the optical sensor is incredibly advanced, working on virtually any surface, including glass, meaning you don’t have to worry about packing a mouse pad if you plan to take the MX Master 3S with you as your laptop’s mouse. Bluetooth connectivity means you won’t occupy a USB port, and USB-C charging means you can use any USB-A plug (with the included charging cord) or USB-C plug (with a separately purchased USB-C to USB-C cord).

When it comes to precision, the MX Master 3S is one of the best non-gaming mice on the market. The dots per inch (DPI) is 8000; the higher the DPI number, the more minute a movement will trigger the mouse, meaning the more smooth and precise your cursor (or in-game character) will move. Mid-level mice hit 1000 or 2000 DPI, with premium non-gaming mice usually going to 4000. The 8000 means that, while not designed for gaming, the MX Master 3S will hold its own in more casual games that require instant movements. Think strategy games, where the smooth movement will make the game feel silky, rather than first-person shooter games, Starcraft, or League of Legends where a gaming mouse will really shine.

Outside of those specific games, the MX Master 3S is a mighty mouse. In fact, that may be its biggest drawback; depending on your tendencies, you may not find yourself taking advantage of the thumbwheel or customizability. However, if you dip your toe into these upper-level features, they could truly improve your computer interaction for the better, which is what makes the MX Master 3S the best overall Logitech mouse.

Best for gaming: Logitech G502 X PLUS LIGHTSPEED

Specs

Weight: 3.59 ounces

3.59 ounces Style: Optical, wireless two-button mouse with scroll wheel and USB-C charging

Optical, wireless two-button mouse with scroll wheel and USB-C charging Buttons: 11 programmable buttons

11 programmable buttons Power source: Internal lithium polymer battery

Pros

Incredible response rate

Maximum sensitivity

Lightweight

Hybrid switches increase performance

Cons

Innovations help almost exclusively with fast-reaction first-person shooter games

Scroll wheel’s button requires more pressure than expected

Battery life is low because of many features

When it comes to gaming, you want a few things. One is high DPI, which the G502 X LIGHTSPEED has: 24,000 DPI, to be exact. The next is very responsive buttons. The G502 X LIGHTSPEED’s combination of optical and mechanical technology means its two main buttons are 60% faster than any Logitech mouse has been before. Last is customizability for different games that require different button layouts. The G502 X LIGHTSPEED has 11 buttons, all of which are programmable. Even the scroll wheel has multiple positions that trigger multiple functions. If you’re serious about gaming, the G502 X LIGHTSPEED has every feature you need at the highest level.

There are a few options available on the G502 X LIGHTSPEED. The most expensive model includes RGB lighting elements and is wireless. While in the past, wired connections have been favored over wireless for responsiveness, the difference now is quite minimal. The wired model is just as good of a mouse and is considerably less expensive. The wireless mouse can have a high-speed USB-C connection to a computer if you’re worried about wireless lag. You can also get a wireless version without the light elements, which makes the mouse a bit more boring to look at, but saves some money. The main benefit of the light elements is they can sync with a game, giving you information via different colors or light positions that can help you absorb more of your game situation at one time. Plus, it just looks cool.

The biggest drawback of the G502 X LIGHTSPEED is that its features don’t do you a whole lot of good if you’re not playing the kind of games that require very precise mouse controls. These would be first-person shooters like Call of Duty, multiplayer online battle arena games like League of Legends, or competitive real-time strategy games like Starcraft. If you’re like me and your PC gaming with a mouse tends to be a lot of slow turns of Civilization, the MX Master 3S is more than enough. Additionally, all the features of the top-end G502 X LIGHTSPEED model mean that the battery drains much faster than other models when used wirelessly. You’ll only get 140 hours of use before you need to recharge, whereas other models can literally go months.

If you’re ready to up your game—in specific types of games—or you simply want the most powerful mouse Logitech makes, the G502 X LIGHTSPEED is the best Logitech mouse for gaming. However, if you’re interested in other brands, check out our full best gaming mouse rundown. (Spoiler: The previous Lightspeed model still did really, really well.)

Best wireless: Logitech M720 Triathlon

Specs

Weight: 4.8 ounces

4.8 ounces Style: Optical, wireless two-button mouse with scroll wheel

Optical, wireless two-button mouse with scroll wheel Buttons: 8 buttons

8 buttons Power source: 2 AA batteries

Pros

Impressible 24-month battery life

Can save connections to three computers and switch on the fly

Very comfortable form factor

Includes two different wireless options (Bluetooth and USB receiver)

Cons

Requires two AA batteries

Lower resolution sensitivity compared to other models

If you want to power down a little from our first two recommendations and just get a really solid wireless mouse for productivity and daily use, the M720 Triathlon is your pick. You have not one but two wireless options. Bluetooth connects directly with your computer, while the USB option requires that you plug a small receiver into a USB-A port. The DPI on the Triathlon is not that impressive, a standard-for-everyday-use of 1000. If you’re not gaming, that precision is more than fine. The mouse uses two AA batteries (we recommend rechargeables), which does increase the weight when used considerably but also means that you can use the mouse for up to two years without having to charge or change the batteries.

You can tell the M720 Triathlon is built for productivity because one of its key features is its ability to keep Bluetooth connections to multiple computers and switch between them on the fly. The left-side buttons set which connection is current, with the small display on the top letting you know which is selected. There’s also a hidden programmable thumb button in the casing on the left side of the mouse. That button and the button below the scroll wheel can be programmed for shortcuts.

Some people won’t like needing additional batteries, and if you’re going to be gaming, this is not the mouse for you. However, if your main goal with a mouse is work and daily life and you want a lot of wireless options, the best wireless Logitech mouse just happens to be the M720 Triathlon.

Best with trackball: Logitech MX Ergo Plus

Specs

Weight: 7 ounces

7 ounces Style: Optical, wireless two-button trackball with scroll wheel and USB-C charging

Optical, wireless two-button trackball with scroll wheel and USB-C charging Buttons: 7 buttons

7 buttons Power source: Internal lithium metal battery

Pros

Switchable precision modes

Comfortable wrist position

Smooth trackball movement

Long battery life

Cons

Trackball area requires occasional cleaning

Rubber base has a tendency to come off

I’m gonna give it to you straight: this is my mouse. I’m a long-time trackball user, and I’ve had this exact model, the MX Ergo Plus, since late 2018, a year after its release. It’s been a pleasure to use. The fit on my hand on the mouse is excellent, and the tile plate allows me to orient it flat against a surface or put it on a 20-degree angle, which I tend to do to increase the comfort of my forearm. Trackballs differ from mice in that you don’t move the actual device but move your right thumb (since the MX Ergo Plus is designed for right-handed use) along a smooth ball to control your cursor or movement. This significantly reduces hand and forearm strain (up to 20%, according to Logitech) and allows your elbow to rest in a more natural position. While I can’t recommend a trackball for gamers—their interaction just doesn’t allow for the kind of precise control required for first-person shooters and other physically demanding games—if your primary computer use is for work, the MX Ergo Plus is a great option.

Features of the MX Ergo include on-board “forward” and “back” buttons for web browsing, a switchable precision mode that changes the speed at which your cursor moves if you need smaller, slower movements, and two different Bluetooth connections that can be switched between via a button below the scroll wheel. The scroll wheel itself has a great grip on it and is pleasing to use, though the button press in it feels a bit loose. The battery life on the MX Ergo Plus is incredible; I’m quite sure I’ve gone more than a calendar year between charges before (which are done via mini-USB).

The main downside of switching to a trackball is retraining your brain/body connection to interact via your thumb rolling the ball rather than your arm moving the mouse. There’s definitely a week or two where you will feel awkward with your first trackball, but later you’ll be glad you adapted. Additionally, the rubber bottom on the tilt plate of my personal MX Ergo Plus started to peel relatively early in its life. However, this was more of an annoyance than anything else. It has never come completely off and, when against a surface, doesn’t shift at all.

If you’re ready to think about mice in a slightly different way, the MX Ergo Plus is one of the best trackball Logitech mice on the market.

Best keyboard/mouse combo: Logitech MK545

Specs

Weight: 2.25 pounds combined

2.25 pounds combined Style: Wireless keyboard and optical, wireless two-button mouse with scroll wheel

Wireless keyboard and optical, wireless two-button mouse with scroll wheel Buttons: Full-size keyboard, 5 buttons

Full-size keyboard, 5 buttons Power source: 2 AAA batteries + 1 AA battery

Pros

Economical combo package

Batteries last two or three years

Tilt options for keyboard

Comfortable mouse shape

Cons

Requires batteries

Not many options for mouse customization



Sometimes, you want to kill two birds with one stone. You want a mouse and a wireless keyboard that, frankly, do the job and do it right. There are a lot of Logitech keyboard/mouse combos, but the one that stands out as the best value is the MK545.

The MK545 is considered the barest-bones of Logitech’s mouse/keyboard combos, but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t do everything you need it to do. The keyboard is a classic layout with multiple tilt options. The keys are nicely sprung but not overly noisy. You get a full layout with QWERTY layout (the standard keyboard layout) to the left, directional and function buttons in the right-middle, and a number pad on the far right. The mouse isn’t a multi-function beast, but it does have some nice features. One is a somewhat hourglass-shaped design meant to be used by either right-handed or left-handed users. There are two customizable buttons on the left side of the mouse (which is more useful to right-handed users), and the construction is reliably strong, as is to be expected with Logitech.

One of the drawbacks of this combo is that it runs on purchased batteries—two AAAs for the keyboard and one AA for the mouse. This adds weight and future costs, but the battery life is long: multiple years for both devices. There are also more advanced features available on other Logitech keyboard/mouse combos that aren’t present here. If you’re interested in those features, I actually recommend you buy them separately to get exactly what you want. Combos like this are meant to satisfy basic everyday needs rather than exact and specific standards.

If you’re looking for an easy solution to typing and navigating a desktop or laptop, the MK545 is the best Logitech keyboard/mouse combo.

Best value: Logitech M330 SILENT PLUS

Specs

Weight: 3.2 ounces

3.2 ounces Style: Optical, wireless two-button mouse with scroll wheel

Optical, wireless two-button mouse with scroll wheel Buttons: 3 buttons

3 buttons Power source: 1 A battery

Pros

Great price for the options

Very quiet clicks

Smooth scroll wheel

Small and compact

Cons

Not a lot of precision and customization

No Bluetooth

Takes up a USB port on your computer

Sure, the mouse options above are super impressive, but what if you don’t want to spend up to $150 on a mouse? What if you just want to float a retailer a Jackson (that’s $20 for any non-American reading) and get a high-quality mouse with minimal options and buttons that can do basic tasks for years to come? Well, of course, Logitech has you covered!

The M330 SILENT PLUS is marketed as Logitech’s quietest mouse, and it is! The clicks are barely there, making this an excellent office, co-working, or cafe work mouse to bring with your laptop. (Let’s face it, laptop trackpads are the absolute worst.) The glide over surfaces is very smooth. The rubber grip on the sides of the mouse has a comfortable tactile feel. You get standard 1000 DP precision. All the minimum requirement checkboxes are marked. And on top of that, you get the silence.

But, on the flip side, that really is all you get.

The M330 SILENT PLUS does not have Bluetooth, so you will need to use the USB receiver in your computer or laptop, which monopolizes a port—very precious real estate in a laptop especially! The mouse is retail-battery-powered, meaning that you’ll need to buy more batteries at some time in the future, likely around two years of use (1 A battery is included). Aside from the two-face buttons and the scroll wheel, there are no programmable buttons or any buttons. These are the sacrifices made for value.

If you read the above paragraph and said, “So what?” though, this is the mouse for you.

Specs

Weight: 2.48 ounces

2.48 ounces Style: Optical, wireless two-button mouse with scroll wheel

Optical, wireless two-button mouse with scroll wheel Buttons: 3 buttons

3 buttons Power source: 1 AA battery

Pros

Lowest price available for a wireless mouse

Good responsiveness

Small enough for easy on-the-go storage

Battery lasts up to a year

Cons

No Bluetooth and occupies a USB port

Less comfortable than more expensive mice

Are you the one who scoffs at value and wants bottom dollar? Do you say, “Twenty bucks? I’ll give you half that!” Well, welcome to our budget recommendation, a mouse you can buy for barely more than the sugar bomb coffee shop drink you’ll sip while using it, the M170. This mouse … is a mouse. Three buttons (left/right/scroll wheel), non-programmable. No Bluetooth. Retail batteries are needed after about a year of use (1 AA is included). No filler, but is it killer? Yeah!

The M170 has a smooth glide and a good grip. It’s not quite as comfortable to hold as the M330 SILENT PLUS, nor are its clicks as muted, but it’s a bit smaller, so it packs up for on-the-go use better. And really, that’s what a mouse like this is for. If you don’t want the M170 as your home mouse for a desktop, you should grin, bear it, and shell out a bit more for a higher-quality option for the office or home. But I’ll say it again: trackpads are the worst. The on-board options for laptops are simply NOT IT. And you need something small that does the job better, like the M170, to slip into your laptop bag or backpack. If your laptop is going on a surface with any extra space, you’d much, much–and did I mention much—rather use the M170. That’s where it shines.

If you need a highly portable on-the-go upgrade over your laptop’s laughably awful trackpad, the M170 is the best budget Logitech mouse.

What to consider when buying the best Logitech mice

Not all Logitech mice are created equal, and that’s by design. Some do different jobs in different ways. Some are meant to be used in tight quarters, and others are meant to find a home on a desk. Consider the following things before you choose which of our recommendations to follow:

Use

Consider your typical use environment. If you’re going to be using your mouse with your home desktop or for long hours at work—even if you’re using it with a laptop—you’ll want to invest in one of the top models, even if they’re more expensive. These models will give you more options with more comfort for long hours and increased productivity. If you’re a gamer, our gaming recommendation is, of course, the only way to go.

Space requirements

Remember that trackball exists as an option if you don’t have a larger space to move a mouse within. Also, what surfaces will you use? If you have a nice, smoothly finished table, any mouse can optically read that. However, if you need to use a glass table, you might want to pick up our best overall—the MX Master 3S—which works best on that kind of surface. And you can also buy a nice desk pad to protect/improve your surface.

Budget

It’s tempting to save money on a mouse, but these items will see a ton of use over many years before they’re in danger of breaking or being obsolete. Investing a bit more can be worth it. The best is often not the cheapest, so think of your budget as what you’ll get over time for your money rather than what you can save right now. However, much like the goldfish you won at the county fair, sometimes the cheapest option can outlive—and outshine—its expectations.

Right- or left-handed?

A word of caution: If you’re left-handed, you should test out a mouse yourself before buying it, or look for left-handed variants. Since right-handedness is so much more common, mice tend to be designed for right-handed people. It’s unfortunate, but that means a little more shopping around for you.

FAQs

Q: What are the side buttons on a Logitech mouse for? Some are set up to be “back” and “forward” buttons for web browsing. Still, they are usually reprogrammable, meaning you can get these buttons to do whatever you want if you open up the Logitech software on your computer and choose your options. Q: Which Logitech mouse is best for FPS? By far, the best Logitech mouse for first-person shooters is the G502 X LIGHTSPEED gaming mouse. You’ll really notice a performance enhancement with this mouse. Q: How do I use the extra buttons on my mouse? Extra mouse buttons can be programmed, either within a specific game/program or through Logitech’s software that you can install on your computer. You can set them to perform specific tasks, such as opening a new browser window or bringing up a search bar. The possibilities are really endless. Budget and value models don’t have these extra programmable buttons and don’t offer these bonus features, unfortunately. Q: Do pro gamers use a wireless mouse? Most don’t. There is a difference, however small, between the response time on a wireless connection and a wired connection, with the wire always being faster. Luckily, a wireless controller can be made into a wired controller using a USB cable, so you can buy a wireless mouse and wire it in when you really want the best gaming performance. Q: What is the fastest Logitech mouse? The G502 X LIGHTSPEED has both the most precise positioning and the fastest clicking possible among Logitech mice.

Final thoughts on the best Logitech mice

Logitech has one of the best reputations for quality among all computer accessory manufacturers. And that reputation is fully earned. Whether going for a fully tricked-out gaming mouse or a budget laptop trackpad solution, Logitech’s products do their job well and last for a long time. No matter which Logitech mouse is right for you, if it’s from our list it’s one of the best Logitech mice products you can buy.

