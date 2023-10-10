Save up to $240 on Amazon Echos, Kindles, and more for October Prime Day
Need a new router or security camera? You've come to the right place for some fire deals that'll ring your bell.
Amazon hosts Prime Day, but it’s also an active participant. The company has slashed the prices of its Kindles, Fire TV streaming devices, Ring cameras, eero WiFi routers, and more. These gadgets can help you finish your work efficiently and then kick back once the day is over to enjoy your favorite TV shows and movies. Whether you’re treating yourself or want to get a jumpstart on holiday shopping, there’s a little something for everybody in these deals.
Note: You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals, so be sure you’re signed up before making a purchase.
Ring Video Doorbell $54.99 (was $99.99)
Ring
Ring’s Video Doorbell is among the best-known smart home security gadgets and is down to its lowest price ever for Prime Day. The doorbell’s camera can record 1080P video, has a night vision to capture clear images in low-light situations, and a motion sensor to alert you when someone has approached your home. You’ll need to connect this doorbell to a home with preexisting wiring, but battery-powered models are also on sale—see more on that below.
Once the doorbell is installed, you can set it up and manage it using the Ring app. You also have the option to subscribe to the Ring Protect Plan, which comes with cloud storage for your video clips and costs $3.99 per month or $39.99 per year. Nobody likes to think about what to do if a burglary happens, but the Ring Video Doorbell can act as a deterrent and leave you with valuable evidence if someone does happen to get inside.
The best Echo deals
- Echo Pop, $17.99 (Was $39.99)
- Amazon Echo Dot, $22.99 (Was $49.99)
- Echo (4th Gen), $54.99 (Was $99.99)
- Echo Show 5, $39.99 (Was $89.99)
- Echo Studio, $154.99 (Was $199.99)
- Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen), $159.99 (Was $249.99)
The best Fire TV deals
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $19.99 (Was $39.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $22.99 (Was $49.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube, $109.99 (Was $139.99)
- Insignia F30 Series LED 4K TV, $169.99 (Was $269.99)
- Amazon Omni Series 4K TV, $389.99 (Was $549.99)
- Amazon Omni QLED Series 4K TV, $439.99 (Was $599.99)
The best Fire Tablet deals
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet, $39.99 (Was $59.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 8, $59.99 (Was $99.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 10, $74.99 (Was $149.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet, $74.99 (Was $149.99)
- Amazon Fire Max 11, $149.99 (Was $229.99)
The best Kindle deals
- Kindle Kids, $79.99 (Was $119.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids, $109.99 (Was $169.99)
- Amazon Kindle Scribe, $289.99 (Was $369.99
The best Ring deals
- Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen), $29.99 (Was $59.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell, $54.99 (Was $99.99)
- Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus, $119.99 (Was $199.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired, $34.99 (Was $64.99)
- Ring Spotlight Cam Plus, $119.99 (Was $169.99)
- Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit, $197.99 (Was $329.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro, $99.99 (Was $169.99)
- Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, $129.99 (Was $179.99)
- Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, $199.99 (Was $249.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, $149.99 (Was $249.99)
- Ring Stick Up Cam, $59.99 (Was $99.99)
The best Blink camera deals
- Blink Outdoor (3rd Generation) camera, $99.99 (Was $249.99)
- Blink Outdoor (3rd Generation) camera [2 pack], $99.99 (Was $249.99)
- Blink Outdoor (3rd Generation) camera [3 pack], $99.99 (Was $249.99)
- Blink Outdoor (3rd Generation) camera [5 pack], $189.99 (Was $379.99)
- Blink Outdoor (3rd Generation) camera [6 pack], $239.99 (Was $479.98)
The best Eero router deals
- eero mesh WiFi router, $44.99 (Was $69.99)
- eero 6 mesh WiFi system, $159.99 (Was $199.99)
- eero Pro 6 mesh WiFi 6 system, $239.99 (Was $399.99)
- eero 6+ mesh WiFi system, $194.99 (Was $299.99)
- eero Pro 6E mesh WiFi System, $399.99 (Was $549.99)