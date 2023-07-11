We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Are you tired of getting those notifications from your watch that you’ve been sitting too long? Yes, time can fly when you’re busy working, but sitting all day can take a toll on your body. Fortunately, Flexispot has developed a range of standing desks in various sizes and materials. And you can take advantage of significant savings during Prime Day, July 11-12, the kind of savings that inspire a standing ovation.

The equipment we need to work from home can take up precious desk space quickly. That’s why we’re fans of Flexispot’s EF1 2 Tier Standing Desk with Storage Shelves. With its white metal frame and bamboo workspace and shelf, this electric desk can support 132 pounds and provides ample workspace of 48 inches across—plenty of room for at least one monitor and a desktop or laptop. (If you need more space, this model is also available in a larger 55- by 28-inch version.) You can adjust the desk’s height from 28 inches to 48 inches to allow for sitting and standing. The desk also features four memory buttons that allow you to save your favorite heights. And you can save more than $150 on the Flexispot EF1 this Prime Day. Your lower back will thank you.

