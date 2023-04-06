We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Air purifiers aren’t a gadget many of us thought much about until a few years ago, but they’ve become nearly ubiquitous because they filter dust, some bacteria, and smells that might irritate our noses and lungs. If you’re looking to pick one up or upgrade from an older model you got when options were sparse, Coway has discounted a whole bunch of its latest air purifiers. The home goods company has even thrown in a few bidet deals to keep you as clean as your environment.

While the deepest discount is 51% (nearly $400) off the Coway Airmega 400 True HEPA Air Purifier, that might be too much air purifier/cost for many people. So we’re highlighting the Coway’s Airmega AP-1512HHS, which has all the features you could want from a compact connected air purifier. The WiFi-enabled model allows you to adjust its settings and monitor your air quality through an app on your iPhone or Android device. It even supports Amazon’s Alexa, so you can control it with an Echo or other compatible smart speakers. Coway says this air purifier’s filters can reduce 99.999% of pollen, pollutants, and other allergens up to .01 microparticles in size.

An LED on top of this air purifier will let you check the air quality of your room at a glance. The Airmega AP-1512HHS was designed to be used in rooms up to 788 square feet and clean all the air inside within a half hour. If you’d like it to filter air continuously, you can set the air purifier to run for one, four, or eight hours. Don’t miss this deal if you have allergies or a room that always smells slightly funky.

Here are other air purifier and home deals to keep your place so fresh and so clean: