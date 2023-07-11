We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’ve been on the fence about buying a Kindle e-reader, now is the time to take that leap. Every time Prime Day rolls around, Amazon craters the prices on its own devices, including its very popular Kindle e-reader gadgets. Every flavor of Kindle is on sale right now, and it’s unlikely that they will get any cheaper until at least Black Friday. So, pick your model and get to reading. Your friends aren’t going to bother themselves about Infinite Jest, now are they?

All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

This is the best Kindle for most people. It has an excellent mix of features for its price tag. I bought one on Prime Day last year for $109, and I’ve used it (and reviewed it) a ton since then. It has an adjustable light for reading in the dark, and 8GB space is plenty of room for a ton of books. It has its quirks, but this is overall a great e-reader that will treat you well for years. If you need more space, you can upgrade to the Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) for $94 (was $149).

If you want to step up from the Paperwhite, you can get the Signature edition, which adds wireless charging, an automatically adjusting light source, and 32GB total storage.

More Amazon Kindle deals