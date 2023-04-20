We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Party speakers are as necessary for social gatherings as food these days when it comes to setting the right mood. GravaStar’s Bluetooth speakers stand out because of their unique, futuristic look, but their appeal isn’t just skin deep. The company fits a multi-driver system in its speakers to deliver deeper bass, clear treble, and smooth mids. The best part is you can save up to $104 on one by clipping a free coupon on Amazon.

We selected GravaStar’s Mars Pro as one of the best party speakers in 2023 because of its sci-fi style, surprisingly high-output subwoofer system, and 15- to 20-hour battery life. The speaker’s body is made of a zinc alloy, each with a slightly different print, so yours will be unique. There’s a touch-responsive volume strip on the top, and it even has LED accents all over it so it’s eye-catching whether at your gaming rig as you blast competitors or on the patio as you blast tunes. If you’re taking your party poolside, the Mars Pro can hang thanks to its IPX7 durability rating, which means it can survive an accidental submersion without incident (though scoop it out sooner than later, as it doesn’t float like the slightly discounted UE WONDERBOOM 3). And you can pair two Mars Pro speakers via Bluetooth 5.0 to create a true stereo setup.

Amazon’s limited-time discount brings the Mars Pro down to its lowest price ever. We’ve highlighted the Metallic Gray model above, but there’s a separate Buy One Get One Free promotion applied if you pair one War Damaged Yellow and one Red model—a savings of $329 that, when combined with the 30% coupon, adds up to a $428.94 discount. These deals aren’t tied to a larger sale and can end anytime; if you’re interested in exploring this otherworldly speaker, prepare for liftoff sooner than later.

