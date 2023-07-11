We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It never feels good to pay for Microsoft Office Family. Most of the time, it means you’re paying money for the right to do homework. That’s why we like discounts on Microsoft Office 365 so much. Right now, you can get a one-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 for up to six people for $69. The deal also includes three free months and a $20 Amazon gift card. So, you’re essentially paying $49 for 15 months of Microsoft Office 365. That’s a steal compared to its typical $119 per-year cost and a great way to save on some essential back-to-school “supplies.”

Microsoft Office 365 Family 15-month subscription with free $20 Amazon gift card $69 (Was $119, plus the gift card)

This is a physical gift card, so it will get shipped to you after you purchase. The package includes 15 total months of access to all of Microsoft’s Office apps, including Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint. Plus, you get 1TB of cloud storage from Microsoft OneDrive. This is a great way to save on something you probably wish you didn’t have to spend money on in the first place.

