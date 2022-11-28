We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Ring’s Video Doorbell is one of the most well-known smart home security gadgets around, and you can save $40 if you pick one up on Amazon right now. The doorbell has a motion sensor and you’ll receive a notification on your phone each time it’s triggered. The camera can record video in 1080P and has night vision, so you’re going to get crisp-looking footage whenever someone approaches your house.

This model of Ring Video Doorbell needs to be connected to preexisting wiring, though wireless models are also on sale for Cyber Monday. Once it’s installed, you can set it up and manage it using the Ring app. You also have the option to subscribe to an optional Ring Protect Plan, which comes with cloud storage for your video clips. Nobody likes to think about what to do if a burglary happens, but the Ring Video Doorbell can act as a deterrent and leave you with valuable evidence if someone does happen to get inside.

More Ring Video Doorbell deals

More of the best Cyber Monday deals and Black Friday sales still available