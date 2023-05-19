We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Solo Stove is responsible for making our favorite smokeless outdoor fire pits—with the Bonfire 2.0 being a particular favorite after our tests. And right now, Solo offers that model and others at up to 45% off during its Memorial Day Weekend sale. On top of that, much of its collection also comes with a free Solo Stove Mesa, the company’s $119.99 tabletop fire pit, with the promo code FREEMESA. These are some of the deepest discounts we’ve ever seen on these outdoor essentials, and we’re surprised to see Solo Stove launch them so early.

The Bonfire 2.0 is Solo Stove’s mid-sized smokeless fire pit, and it’s the perfect choice for most outdoor patios and backyards. The circular barrel can hold several pieces of wood, while the wide lip directs flames upward instead of outward. Ash from the burning wood falls into an ash pan, where it sits rather than getting burned up. A lot of smoke from fire pits comes as a result of burning ash. Solo Stove updated the Bonfire’s design to make this chamber easily accessible so that you can remove and empty it after every use with relative ease.

Our tests found that the Bonfire 2.0 burned wood more efficiently than a traditional fire pit, was easy to move around, and that its claim to be “smokeless” was mostly accurate. All fire pits will produce some smoke—you’re burning wood, after all—but Solo Stove’s patented design reduced it significantly. A ring of holes at the bottom sucks air in, the air rises through the fire pit (there’s a gap between the fire pit’s barrel and outer edge), and it exits through another ring of holes up at the top.

If you plan on hosting parties this summer or want to extend the time you can use your backyard from spring through autumn, don’t miss this deal. It’s straight fire.

