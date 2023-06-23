Pump up pool time with these 9 speaker deals on Amazon
Summer is officially here, which means one thing: pool time. Great tunes change the pool time vibe for the better. If your Bluetooth speaker has seen better days, consider these 9 speaker deals on Amazon as your sign to upgrade.
Soundcore Anker Motion Boom Plus IP67 Outdoor Speaker $139.99 (Was $179.99)
The Soundcore Anker Motion Boom Plus IP67 Outdoor Speaker is perfect for the pool, thanks to its IP67 water- and dust-resistant certification. Titanium drivers, two 30W woofers, and 10W tweeters deliver 80W of stereo sound to your ears, and a customizable EQ lets you tune the treble, mids, and bass to your preferred levels. And, the party never ends, thanks to 20 hours of playtime and a built-in handle and detachable strap.
Here are 8 other speaker deals you should check out before the weekend:
- JBL Pulse 5 $199.95 (Was $249.95)
- JBL CHARGE 5 $149.95 (Was $179.95)
- JBL Flip 6 $99.95 (Was $129.95)
- TREBLAB HD77 Bluetooth Speaker $59.96 (Was $119.97)
- Tribit StormBox Blast Portable Speaker $155.98 (Was $269.99)
- Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker $79.99 (Was $99.99)
- Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $154.86 (Was $199.99)
- Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 $78.90 (Was $99.99)