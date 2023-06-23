SHARE

Summer is officially here, which means one thing: pool time. Great tunes change the pool time vibe for the better. If your Bluetooth speaker has seen better days, consider these 9 speaker deals on Amazon as your sign to upgrade.

Soundcore Anker Motion Boom Plus IP67 Outdoor Speaker $139.99 (Was $179.99)

An Soundcore Anker Motion Boom Plus IP67 Outdoor Speaker on a blue and white background

Anker

SEE IT

The Soundcore Anker Motion Boom Plus IP67 Outdoor Speaker is perfect for the pool, thanks to its IP67 water- and dust-resistant certification. Titanium drivers, two 30W woofers, and 10W tweeters deliver 80W of stereo sound to your ears, and a customizable EQ lets you tune the treble, mids, and bass to your preferred levels. And, the party never ends, thanks to 20 hours of playtime and a built-in handle and detachable strap.

Make sure you’re protected outdoors with the Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Radius Zone, which gives you 12 hours of wide-range mosquito protection—it’s on sale for $28.09, down from $39.99.

Here are 8 other speaker deals you should check out before the weekend:

