It’s 2024, and the time is right to save hundreds of dollars on a new home theater system. If minimalism is your resolution for the new year, JBL’s Bar 9.1 is an excellent choice. Soundbars are always more compact than a traditional multi-speaker and AV receiver setup, but lower-tier models tend to offer a less immersive audio experience because sound only comes from one direction. The Bar 9.1’smodular design offers a best-of-both-worlds solution thanks to a wireless subwoofer and detachable rear channels, giving you multiple speakers that can tuck under your TV when not in play. Typically $1,199.95, you can get the JBL Bar 9.1 for just $594.95 if you shop at Amazon right now. That’s 50% off—a legitimate sale.

The soundbar has forward and upward-firing drivers, which allows you to listen to Dolby Atmos mixes of music and movie soundtracks in their full fidelity. A wireless subwoofer is also included to ensure you get the proper amount of bass. This component and driver arrangement has become more common in higher-end soundbars, but JBL took a big step forward by allowing you to detach speakers on both ends of the Bar 9.1 and use them as wireless surround speakers.

This gives you the experience of using a traditional multi-speaker surround sound system without stringing speaker wire across your room or requiring each piece to be continuously attached to an outlet. The side speakers will need to be charged after a few hours of use, but this is a small price to pay. JBL’s Bar 9.1 hasn’t been discounted in months, and this deal brings it close to its lowest price ever, so act now—especially if you’re hosting a Super Bowl party this year.

