Fall may be imminent, but summer is still in full swing and a great speaker will make you a better party host wherever you are. Plus, a new pair of headphones can help you enjoy your favorite tunes when nobody’s around. Right now, you can score deep discounts on headphones and speakers from JBL, Sony, and Jabra at Amazon, and we found the best deals of the bunch.

You still have plenty of time to get outside and enjoy some great music while you grill, play pickleball, or just lay in the sun like a lizard. And Sony’s SRS-XG500 is the Rolls-Royce of portable Bluetooth speakers, available now at a Honda price thanks to a $171 discount on Amazon. This party speaker can jam for up to 30 hours on a single charge. Programmable LEDs around its drivers pulse along with your music to create a cool visual element. And an IP66 durability rating ensures that it’s virtually impervious to damage from dust and water. The chunky integrated handle makes it easier to carry—the speaker still weighs 12.3 pounds, so be mindful of that if you’re planning on taking it a long distance.

The SRS-XG500’s huge integrated battery can also double as a portable power bank (courtesy of two USB-A ports on the back). When you’re not charging gadgets, you can plug in a flash drive into one of those inputs to play digital audio files. You can even use the SRS-XG500 as a karaoke machine thanks to a 1/4-inch audio input. While the speaker will sound excellent on your own, you can pair it with other Sony speakers using the Party Connect feature, which will play the same music in multiple places. It’s an investment, but Sony’s SRS-XG500 is worth it—especially at this price.

Other good-sounding deals:

