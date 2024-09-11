The JBL that David Bowie would’ve loved

It’s big, it lights up, and you can connect a mic and guitar.

By Stack Commerce

Posted on Sep 11, 2024 9:00 AM EDT

People dancing around a JBL PartyBox on the beach.
Stack Commerce

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Forget those wimpy Bluetooth speakers that barely fill a room. This speaker isn’t just portable—it’s practically a portable concert. If you love your JBL speaker but just wish it could do, well, more, then you’ll love the JBL PartyBox. It’s bigger, louder, and perfect for parties with mic and guitar inputs.

Imagine having the JBL PartyBox at your Halloween party and blasting songs like “Monster Mash” and “Thriller” or having your friends do a little karaoke. You can save 24 percent on this portable party speaker here with a customer-return model in new condition.

It turns your backyard into a concert venue

This speaker doesn’t come to play around—only to party. If you thought your tiny JBL speaker had excellent sound quality, you’ll be blown away (almost literally) by the powerful JBL sound and bass that this speaker delivers, even at top volume. You’ll feel like your parents back in the ‘70s, jamming out in a parking lot to their favorite songs.

Except you can turn the gathering into a rock ‘n’ roll jam session with the JBL PartyBox. Bring your electric guitar and microphone and rock out together, with or without music playing in the background. It’s sure to liven up the party.

The JBL PartyBox also lights up in sync with your beats, whether you’re playing pop, metal, EDM, or country. It’s like having a light show right in your backyard.

Even using all these features, the speaker can power your party for up to 12 hours on a full charge. Enjoy music from noon until midnight without worrying about a dead battery. JBL also sells replacement batteries, so the fun doesn’t have to stop there.

Get your open-box JBL PartyBox speaker for $299.99 (reg. $399.95) while supplies last. These customer-returned models are limited in inventory and could sell out fast.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.