The JBL that David Bowie would’ve loved

Forget those wimpy Bluetooth speakers that barely fill a room. This speaker isn’t just portable—it’s practically a portable concert. If you love your JBL speaker but just wish it could do, well, more, then you’ll love the JBL PartyBox. It’s bigger, louder, and perfect for parties with mic and guitar inputs.

Imagine having the JBL PartyBox at your Halloween party and blasting songs like “Monster Mash” and “Thriller” or having your friends do a little karaoke. You can save 24 percent on this portable party speaker here with a customer-return model in new condition.

It turns your backyard into a concert venue

This speaker doesn’t come to play around—only to party. If you thought your tiny JBL speaker had excellent sound quality, you’ll be blown away (almost literally) by the powerful JBL sound and bass that this speaker delivers, even at top volume. You’ll feel like your parents back in the ‘70s, jamming out in a parking lot to their favorite songs.

Except you can turn the gathering into a rock ‘n’ roll jam session with the JBL PartyBox. Bring your electric guitar and microphone and rock out together, with or without music playing in the background. It’s sure to liven up the party.

The JBL PartyBox also lights up in sync with your beats, whether you’re playing pop, metal, EDM, or country. It’s like having a light show right in your backyard.

Even using all these features, the speaker can power your party for up to 12 hours on a full charge. Enjoy music from noon until midnight without worrying about a dead battery. JBL also sells replacement batteries, so the fun doesn’t have to stop there.

Get your open-box JBL PartyBox speaker for $299.99 (reg. $399.95) while supplies last. These customer-returned models are limited in inventory and could sell out fast.

