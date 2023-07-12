We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Party hosts, campers, and pure music lovers should immediately take advantage of Sony’s $150 discount on its SRS-XG300 speaker—a great pick for on-the-go audiophiles who want to throw down. This Bluetooth speaker, which we consider one of the best around after hands-on testing, is down to its lowest price ever, thanks to Prime Day. Though this is technically a party speaker—LED light rings around its bass radiators can be synced to the rhythm of your music—that fun feature is secondary to the SRS-XG300’s sound, featuring refined-sounding lows, mids, and treble without distortion at high volumes.

We knew the SRS-XG300 was a winner from the moment we started playing music. It’s uncommon to hear music sound so clear and well-balanced from a single portable speaker, and we were surprised that it sounded just as good outdoors as it did inside. Sony packed a pair of .8-inch tweeters and 2.7-inch woofers into the speaker’s cylindrical frame, with bass radiators at either end to add more oomph to the low end. After playing music from various sources and genres, we found the speaker to be an excellent all-arounder, capable of tunefully playing back cuts from different decades and genres without faltering. Android and digital audio player users using select devices can even use the LDAC codec, which offers wider bandwidth for near-lossless wireless music streaming.

In addition to sounding great, the SRS-XG300 has a long-lasting battery—up to 25 hours according to Sony, which was roughly what we got during our tests—and an IP67 durability rating. The latter means you can submerge the speaker fully underwater without risking any damage. These tech specs, plus the speaker’s sterling sound and modern-looking design, add up to a speaker that punches well above its weight. If you’ve been unsatisfied with what portable Bluetooth speakers provide, the SRS-XG300 may change your tune.

