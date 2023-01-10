We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Big TVs can get expensive—anything in the 65-inch and up range typically costs $500, at least. And that’s not even taking into consideration models with additional features. Thankfully, Walmart has you covered with this Hisense 65-inch Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV, on sale for $398 (down from $498).

Roku announced its first in-house TV at CES last week, but that won’t be available until this spring. This LCD UHD smart TV is perfect if you’re just looking for a reasonably-priced TV right now—and Roku’s operating system is one of the easiest to navigate, making it a great option if you’re just using it to stream Love Island (the UK version, duh) on Hulu or the new season of The Circle on Netflix. Don’t knock it for gaming, however: Motion Rate 120 tech prevents lag and makes it easy to follow fast-moving action in the new Chip ‘n Dale movie. It’s bezel-less for a larger viewable screen area (read: more space to watch soccer happen). Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and DTS Studio Sound immerse you in sights and sounds for a more interactive feel when watching HBO’s House of the Dragon. And four adjustable feet positions give you placement flexibility and allow you to maximize your space.

The point is the Hisense 65-inch Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV is ready to be your entertainment centerpiece without costing you every cent—just snag it before other people realize the same thing and take it, just like a hidden immunity idol on Survivor.

