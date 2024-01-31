We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Entertaining outdoors in the winter feels fancy and can be comfortable with some stylish additions. Our favorite smokeless fire pit, the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0, is $50 off and will keep your company warm while you show off your carefully curated and crafted outdoor space during Super Bowl LVIII.

If you’re in a Goldilocks-esque situation looking for a permanent fire pit with portability potential, look no further than the Bonfire 2.0. It’s Solo Stove’s most popular fire pit just for that reason. We love the Bonfire 2.0 for its ability to easily make a roaring fire—with science that keeps it roaring—without producing smoke. Hot dogs are a great addition to a Super Bowl party, but imagine giving your guests an experience by roasting some weenies over an open fire.

Solo Stove’s other fire pits are also on sale. The smaller, more portable Ranger 2.0 is now $199.99 (originally $229.99). The Yukon 2.0, a Certified Big Boy, is now $449.99 (originally 499.99).

Also, consider an outdoor television if you’re entertaining outside and have the space for it. Our best for partial sun pick, the Furrion Aurora 55-Inch Partial-Sun 4K Outdoor Smart TV, is $1,699.99, down from $2,299.99. You can watch the game while toasting your marshmallow until it’s perfectly burned.