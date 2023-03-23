We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The iPad is far and away the best tablet for note-taking, sketching, gaming, videoconferencing, and much more—but it’s also one of the most expensive. Apple doesn’t discount hardware on its site—unless you take advantage of its education discount—but Amazon plays by its own rules. You can currently get the 10th-generation iPad for $50 off. This may not seem like a big discount, but $399 is the lowest price this tablet has ever been.

The 10th-gen. iPad ushered in an entire design overhaul for Apple’s entry-level tablet. It has a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge display, A14 bionic processor, a 12-megapixel back-facing camera, a 12-megapixel front-facing camera, a USB-C port, and a Touch ID fingerprint reader built into its power button. The bigger screen and much faster processor. The increase in screen size over the previous generation is enough to warrant an upgrade and puts this tablet more in line with its more powerful siblings, the iPad Air and 11-inch iPad Pro. Admittedly, the screen technology and processing power in Apple’s higher-end models is undoubtedly more sophisticated … but also substantially more expensive.

You’ll also appreciate the 10th-gen. iPad’s speed gains courtesy of Apple’s faster processor, which makes a $400 tablet capable of 4K video editing, multichannel audio editing, and gaming without stuttering. Finally, this is the first iPad with its front-facing camera on its longer horizontal side, so you can hold the tablet more naturally during video calls. The 10th-generation iPad is a very good value at its normal price—no Android alternative comes close to its performance and usability—but this deal makes it even better.

Looking to build a sweet suite of tech tools? These deals offer a less expensive taste of the future: