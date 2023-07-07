Get a 58-inch Hisense QLED TV for just $350 at Amazon before Prime Day
This TV is typically a bargain even at its $599 regular price. Get it even cheaper now during this discounted early Prime Day deal.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Prime Day doesn’t officially start until Tuesday, July, but you can already score one of the best deals we have seen in a while. Right now, the Hisense U6-series 58-inch TV is just $349. This is one of the best budget-friendly TVs on the market at its regular $599 price, but it’s absolutely wild for $349.
All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.
Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $349 (Was $599)
Hisense
Despite this TV’s very affordable price, it comes with a heap of high-end features that make it worthy of a spot in your living room. Hisense’s ULED tech includes Quantum Dot tech, so it’s brighter than the typical LED-lit displays you’ll find in this price range. You get access to HDMI 2.1 and eARC, which come in handy if you’re attaching advanced devices like an Apple TV, next-gen. gaming console, or surround sound system. It runs on the Amazon FireTV platform (presumably how it earned its spot in the Prime Day lineup), so you don’t even really need an external streaming box for most apps.
Simply put, this does not look like a TV that should cost less than $400, especially at 58 inches.
If you don’t need to go that big, the 50-inch model is just $299, down from a regular price of $529. That’s better-than-Black-Friday territory.
One of the best TVs available is also at its lowest price ever
If you have more cash to spend on a TV, you might want to check out Samsung’s S95B OLED TV, which is currently cheaper than it ever has been.
SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class OLED 4K S95B Series TV $1,597 (Was $1,797)
Samsung
Samsung doesn’t make a ton of OLED TVs, but when they do, they’re typically excellent. This set is no exception. This is the 2022 model, but it offers a full suite of powerful features. The OLED panel itself is super-thin and provides the kinds of deep black levels and exemplary contrast we’ve come to expect from this technology. It offers a native 120Hz refresh rate, which is great for gaming. A full four HDMI 2.1 ports also help get the most out of current-generation gaming consoles. This is a flagship-grade TV without all the extra cost of paying for unnecessary 8K resolution.
More early Amazon Prime Day TV deals
- Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $339 (was $519)
- Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $289 (was $449)
- Amazon Fire TV 43″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $229 (was $369)
- Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision $559 (was $759)
- Amazon Fire TV 75″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision $719 (was $1,049)
- Amazon Fire TV 55″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV $429 (was $529)
- Amazon Fire TV 75″ Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV with Alexa Voice Remote Pro $888 (was $1,134)
- Toshiba 43-inch Class V35 Series LED Full HD Smart Fire TV $139 (was $199)