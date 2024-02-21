We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Chromebooks have come a long way from their underpowered origins. Right now, Best Buy has a popular 14-inch model from HP on sale for just $159 down from its regular $299 price tag. Even if you’re not specifically in the market for a new laptop, a cheap Chromebook like this can really come in handy. It’s a great family computer for homework and streaming. You can keep it as a travel computer so you don’t have to worry about losing an expensive laptop on the road. Or, you can use it to replace your kid’s school Chromebook that’s held together with tape and best intentions. However you use it, this is a very solid price.

This three-pound machine offers all the basics you’ll need for getting work done or screwing around on the internet. You get a 14-inch HD screen, 64GB built-in storage, 4GB RAM, and a battery that lasts up to 14 hours depending on usage. A built-in webcam and decent speakers round out the features, while two USB-As, a USB-C, and an HDMI handle connectivity. This is a great basic machine that does what most people need it to.

