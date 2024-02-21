Get this 14-inch HP Chromebook for just $159 (regularly $299) during this limited Best Buy deal
It comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD storage, and a 14-hour battery. Plus, it even has a webcam built-in.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Chromebooks have come a long way from their underpowered origins. Right now, Best Buy has a popular 14-inch model from HP on sale for just $159 down from its regular $299 price tag. Even if you’re not specifically in the market for a new laptop, a cheap Chromebook like this can really come in handy. It’s a great family computer for homework and streaming. You can keep it as a travel computer so you don’t have to worry about losing an expensive laptop on the road. Or, you can use it to replace your kid’s school Chromebook that’s held together with tape and best intentions. However you use it, this is a very solid price.
HP – 14″ Chromebook Laptop – Intel Celeron – 4GB Memory – 64GB eMMC $159 (was $299)
HP
This three-pound machine offers all the basics you’ll need for getting work done or screwing around on the internet. You get a 14-inch HD screen, 64GB built-in storage, 4GB RAM, and a battery that lasts up to 14 hours depending on usage. A built-in webcam and decent speakers round out the features, while two USB-As, a USB-C, and an HDMI handle connectivity. This is a great basic machine that does what most people need it to.
More Chromebook deals:
- ASUS 14″ 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus Laptop – AMD Ryzen 3 7320C – 8GB Memory – 128GB SSD $399 (Was $499)
- ASUS – 17.3″ Chromebook Laptop – Intel Celeron N4500 with 4GB Memory – 64GB eMMC $179 (Was $299)
- Acer – Chromebook Spin 714 Intel Evo Laptop – 14″ 16:10 WUXGA 1920 x 1200 Touch – Intel Core i5-1335U – 8GB RAM – 256GB SSD $519 (Was $699)
- ASUS – 16″ 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook – Intel Core i3 – 8GB Memory – 128GB SSD $499 (Was $599)
- Lenovo – Flex 3i 12.2″ WUXGA Touch-Screen Chromebook Laptop – Intel N100 with 4GB Memory $269 (Was $349)
- Lenovo – Slim 3 Chromebook 14″ FHD Touch-Screen Laptop – MediaTek Kompanio 520 – 4GB Memory – 64GB eMMC $219 (Was $319)
- ASUS 14″ 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus Laptop – AMD Ryzen 3 7320C – 8GB Memory – 128GB SSD $399 (Was $499)
- Samsung – Galaxy Chromebook 2 – 13.3″ QLED Touch Screen – Intel Core i3 – 8GB Memory – 128GB eMMC $349 (Was $699)