We’re big fans of Samsung’s latest TV offerings around here, and right now Amazon has 2023 models for the lowest prices we have seen this year. Most of these models made their debut back at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, but have hit the market in recent months. These aren’t older models that Amazon is blowing out. These are current QLED and OLED TVs that offer the most recent features and tech. These aren’t exactly Black Friday or Prime Day blowout prices, but these typically aren’t the models that enjoy those gigantic discounts because of how new they are. Here’s a look at the best Samsung TV deals happening at Amazon right now.

This is one of Samsung’s best TV offerings full-stop. It utilizes the company’s Neo QLED technology, which combines the bright, poppy colors you expect from QLED with the absurd contrast ratios achieved by MiniLED backlighting. This price represents a $400 drop from April when these TVs weren’t all that easy to get. This is the lowest price we have seen by a full $100. The other sizes are on-sale as well.

If you’re looking for an OLED, Samsung has some this year for the first time in a while. The S90C is a full-featured OLED TV with HDMI 2.1 and just about everything else you could want out of a high-end display. Like the other TVs in this post, this set was selling for retail just a few months ago, so this is a real $300 discount that’s $100 cheaper than the lowest previous price. The step-up sizes are on-sale as well.

Just a few months ago, this TV was selling for its full retail price of $2,297. Since then, we have seen it drop as low as $1,897, but this is still $100 cheaper than that. This isn’t Samsung’s basic Crystal UHD series. This is a full-on 2023 QLED display. The Quantum Dot tech inside gives it ample brightness and vibrant colors that go beyond what a base model can offer. The 85-inch offers the biggest discount, but the other sizes are also currently at their lowest prices so far.