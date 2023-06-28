We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Amazon’s Prime Day shopping holiday doesn’t officially start until July 11 and 12, but the company has already started dropping prices on its own products to get the deal juices flowing. That includes Kindles, Fire TVs, Echo speakers, Eero routers, Ring home security and more. There are some decidedly cheap products here, including newer models that haven’t even been on the market that long. Here’s a look at what’s up for grabs right now. Then, make sure to come back on Prime Day proper for our extensive coverage of all the best deals.

Echo speakers (Including the limited edition Star Wars versions)

Before you get too excited, the Darth Vader Echo Dot stand isn’t on sale. It was too popular and we totally get it. The Mandalorian and Stormtrooper versions are on sale for just $30, though. We can appreciate that. You’ll need an Echo Dot speaker to go inside of them. Luckily those are on-sale, too.

Amazon Fire TV early Prime Day deals

If you’re shopping Amazon’s early Prime Day TV deals, you’ll want to make sure that the deal you’re getting is actually cheaper than usual. Some of the Fire TV models have actually gone up in price very recently, which makes their current “deal” price above their normal cost. Here are some options with actual discounts happening now.

Amazon Kindle early Prime Day deals

Echo earbuds early Prime Day deals

Eero router early Prime Day deals

Ring security early Prime Day deals