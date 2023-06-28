Amazon’s early Prime Day deals have already started with Kindles, Fire TVs, and more
Get a jump on the savings.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Amazon’s Prime Day shopping holiday doesn’t officially start until July 11 and 12, but the company has already started dropping prices on its own products to get the deal juices flowing. That includes Kindles, Fire TVs, Echo speakers, Eero routers, Ring home security and more. There are some decidedly cheap products here, including newer models that haven’t even been on the market that long. Here’s a look at what’s up for grabs right now. Then, make sure to come back on Prime Day proper for our extensive coverage of all the best deals.
Echo speakers (Including the limited edition Star Wars versions)
Before you get too excited, the Darth Vader Echo Dot stand isn’t on sale. It was too popular and we totally get it. The Mandalorian and Stormtrooper versions are on sale for just $30, though. We can appreciate that. You’ll need an Echo Dot speaker to go inside of them. Luckily those are on-sale, too.
- Certified Refurbished Echo (4th Gen) with clock $36 (was $48)
- Certified Refurbished Echo (4th Gen) | With premium sound, smart home hub, and Alexa | Charcoal $59 (was $89)
- Certified Refurbished Echo Studio $139 (was $179)
Amazon Fire TV early Prime Day deals
If you’re shopping Amazon’s early Prime Day TV deals, you’ll want to make sure that the deal you’re getting is actually cheaper than usual. Some of the Fire TV models have actually gone up in price very recently, which makes their current “deal” price above their normal cost. Here are some options with actual discounts happening now.
- Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $399 (was $599)
- Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $499 (was $529)
- INSIGNIA All-New 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $199 (was $349)
- Toshiba All-New 65-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $329 (was $529)
- INSIGNIA 55-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $229 (was $399)
- INSIGNIA 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $169 (was $299)
- Toshiba 43-inch Class V35 Series LED Full HD Smart Fire TV $149 (was $199)
- Amazon Fire TV 75″ Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV $879 (was $1,099)
Amazon Kindle early Prime Day deals
- Certified Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) ad supported $79 (was $124)
- Certified Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB) no ads $114 (was $169)
- Certified Refurbished Kindle (2022 release) – Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) $89 (was $134)
- Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis $149 (was $239)
- Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis – Now with adjustable warm light $139 (was $209)
Echo earbuds early Prime Day deals
- Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation (2021 release, 2nd gen) $85 (was $139)
- All-new Echo Buds (2023 Release) $34 (was $49)
- Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation (2021 release, 2nd gen) $64 (was $119)
Eero router early Prime Day deals
- Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system 3-pack $194 (was $299)
- Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi System 3-pack $399 (was $549)
- Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi System 2-pack $279 (was $399)
- Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi router $89 (was $139)
- Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi router $179 (was $249)
- Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system $154 (was $239)
Ring security early Prime Day deals
- Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 4 $109 (was $149)
- Ring Indoor Cam (1st Gen), Compact Plug-In HD security camera $99 (was $119)
- Ring Indoor Cam (1st Gen) $49 (was $59)