Amazon has made the best inexpensive tablets for quite some time, and the company has recently expanded the higher end of its line with the Fire Max 11. The 11-inch tablet has better specs and works with a keyboard and stylus to offer a more iPad-like experience when tackling productivity tasks. And, right now, you can get the Fire Max 11 for $190, which is $40 less than usual, bringing the tablet back down to its cheapest price.

The Fire Max 11 is an impressive piece of kit on paper. It has an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 (over 1080P), eight-core processor, 4GB of RAM (memory), and 64GB of storage. You can expand its storage by up to 1TB by popping in a MicroSD Card. The tablet has an 8-megapixel front and rear-facing camera, which can both record 1080P video. Finally, Amazon says the Fire Max 11 can run for up to 14 hours per charge.

It’s hard to argue with the supreme value of the Fire Max 11 as a media consumption device. Videos and books will look sharp on its screen, as will the handful of games that run on FireOS. Web browsing will also be easier thanks to the tablet’s large display. If you need a large-screen tablet for those common tasks, the Fire Max 11 shouldn’t be missed.

If you’d like a lightweight productivity tablet, this may be a good fit, depending on your needs. The Fire Max 11 can run the Microsoft Office suite—Word, Excel, PowerPoint—and even comes with a free, three-month trial to those services. The number of apps available on FireOS is more limited than iOS or the Google Play stores, so do a little research to see if the software you rely on—or an equivalent—is available.

