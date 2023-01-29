Save up to $1,100 on a huge TV before the Super Bowl
The sale covers everything from basic sets to high-end OLEDs.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
We hardly need an excuse to recommend a new TV. Maybe you got a new gaming console, or you just want to jump up to a fancier OLED from your current LCD. There’s no better justification, however, than the Super Bowl. Even if your team didn’t make the big game this year (I know your pain as an Upstate New Yorker), the year’s biggest sporting spectacle deserves a massive screen.
Right now, multiple retailers have several excellent TVs on sale—from cheaper models up to serious splurges. That includes some current-generation OLED displays which provide unmatched color reproduction and contrast ratios.
Super Bowl LVII doesn’t happen for another few weeks—it’s Feb. 12, in case you accidentally scheduled a walking tour of historic doors and want to change it. So, you still have time to order and set up a big new TV that will let you get lost in Joe Burrow’s dreamy haircut (and don’t forget a new soundbar on sale while you’re at it).
Here’s a list of the best pre-Super Bowl TV deals running right now:
- Samsung – 85” Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV $2,699 (was $3,799)
- Sony – 65″ Class BRAVIA XR X95K 4K HDR Mini LED Google TV $1,799 (was $2,299)
- Samsung – 75″ Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $679 (was $799)
- Samsung – 85″ Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $999 (was $1,399)
- Hisense – 40″ Class A4G Series LED Full HD Smart Vidaa TV $149 (was $249)
- LG – 65″ Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $1,699 ($2,099)
- Samsung – 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV $1,799 (was $2,299)
- Sony – 65″ Class BRAVIA XR X90K 4K HDR Full Array LED Google TV $999 (was $1,299)
- LG – 65″ Class B2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $1,299 (was $1,899)
- LG – 77″ Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $2,499 (was $3,299)
- Sony – 55″ Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV $999 (was $1,899)
- LG – 42″ Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $899 (was $1,299)
- Samsung – 75” Class QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV $1,799 (was $2,399)
- Sony – 65″ Class X75K 4K HDR LED Google TV $579 (was $699)
- Hisense – 65″ Class U8H Series Mini LED Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV $899 (was $1,399)
- Samsung – 85” Class QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV $2,299 (was $3,299)
- Samsung – 75” Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV $2,299 (was $2,999)
- LG – 77″ Class B2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $1,999 (was $2,899)
- Samsung – 75″ Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $1,299 (was $1,599)
- LG – 65″ Class G2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV with Gallery Design $1,999 (was $2,799)
- Sony – 75″ Class X85K 4K HDR LED Google TV $1,199 (was $1,499)
- LG – 65″ Class 80 Series QNED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $799 (was $999)
- LG – 75″ Class 80 Series QNED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $1,099 (was $1,499)