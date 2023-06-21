We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Amazon just announced that Prime Day in 2023 will occur July 11-12. Although patience is a great virtue, we have awesome news if you’re impatient: Amazon is offering deals ahead of Prime Day 2023, including more than 30 percent off select televisions.

This Fire TV from Toshiba combines 4K resolution with a Regza 4K engine for incredible picture quality. Even better, it’s bezzle-less for edge-to-edge viewing—no more black boxes surrounding your favorite movies. Additionally, support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10 makes an image so vivid it feels like you’re at a movie theater, not on your couch, wearing flannel pajama pants (ain’t nothing wrong with that, though!). Fire TV wraps up these features in a neat little bow with easy access to live channels and streaming—you can simply ask Alexa what you’d like to watch, and she’ll lead the way.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for TVs of similar quality—you’ll be sorry if you don’t take advantage of the early Prime Day television deals.

