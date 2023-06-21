Don’t sit and watch until after snagging one of these 14 early Amazon Prime Day television deals
Beat the Prime Day rush with these early deals on Fire TVs on Amazon.
Amazon just announced that Prime Day in 2023 will occur July 11-12. Although patience is a great virtue, we have awesome news if you’re impatient: Amazon is offering deals ahead of Prime Day 2023, including more than 30 percent off select televisions.
Toshiba 65-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023 Model) $329.99 (Was $529.99)
This Fire TV from Toshiba combines 4K resolution with a Regza 4K engine for incredible picture quality. Even better, it’s bezzle-less for edge-to-edge viewing—no more black boxes surrounding your favorite movies. Additionally, support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10 makes an image so vivid it feels like you’re at a movie theater, not on your couch, wearing flannel pajama pants (ain’t nothing wrong with that, though!). Fire TV wraps up these features in a neat little bow with easy access to live channels and streaming—you can simply ask Alexa what you’d like to watch, and she’ll lead the way.
You should also watch these other television deals:
- Amazon Fire TV 75″ Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV $899.99 (Was $1,099.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 75″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision $719.99 (Was $1,049.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $309.99 (Was $449.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 43″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $259.99 (Was $369.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $379.99 (Was $519.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series 720p HD smart TV $129.99 (Was $199.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 43″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV $99.99 (Was $399.99) (invite only)
- SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60C Series Quantum HDR TV $697.99 (Was $797.99)
- SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90C Series Neo Quantum HDR+ TV $1,597.99 (Was $1,997.99)
- SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60C Series Quantum HDR TV $897.99 (Was $997.99)
- SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class OLED 4K S90C Series Quantum HDR TV $1,597.99 (Was $1,897.99)
- Toshiba 43-inch Class V35 Series LED Full HD Smart Fire TV (43V35KU, 2021 Model) $149.99 (Was $199.99)
- INSIGNIA 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV (NS-42F201NA23, 2022 Model) $129.99 (Was $199.99)
- INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-32F201NA23, 2022 Model) $79.99 (Was $149.99)
- INSIGNIA 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-24F201NA23, 2022 Model) $64.99 (Was $119.99)