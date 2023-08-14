We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s summer, and you’re probably spending tons of time outside right now. And that’s great. But cold weather will be here before you know it, and it’ll be time to curl up in front of the TV to consume some content. Be ready when that time comes, thanks to Amazon’s current sale on LG OLED TVs, projectors, and sound systems. These aren’t the basic models you find on sale during Black Friday. This is the good stuff. Here’s what Amazon has for cheap at the moment:

Simply put, this is one of the best TVs you can buy at the moment. You don’t need a qualifier. It’s literally about as good as you can get. The C-series OLEDs have been fantastic for several years now, and the C3 is no exception. You get 4K resolution and a native 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, LG’s integrated brightness boosting technology makes its evo panels up to 70 percent brighter than a typical OLED. It supports the most popular technologies for variable refresh rate, works with the most popular flavors of HDR, and comes toting a powerful image processor that can upscale non-4K footage to make it look great. Yes, there are much cheaper TVs, but this is the lowest price we’ve seen on the best.

A soundbar with a subwoofer represents one of the simplest possible ways to upgrade your TV’s audio. This kit comes with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X compatibility so it offers impressive surround performance right out of the box. It offers eARC support and 4K pass-through via HDMI, so you can set it up quickly and easily, then control everything with one remote. This is the lowest price we have seen on this system, which retails for twice as much.

