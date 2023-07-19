Get a dorm- and budget-friendly Fire TV for just $65 right now from Amazon
Beat the back-to-school rush with a cheap, small TV that won't make the RA turn red.
Sometimes, watching streaming on a laptop doesn’t cut it. However, small dorm rooms aren’t the best places for a 55-inch television—especially if there’s a strict “no large TVs” rule. Snag a television that’s smaller and just as smart on Amazon for almost half-off.
INSIGNIA 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (2022 Model) $64.99 (Was $119.99)
Insignia
If you’re looking for a simple TV that’s cheap but punches above its price, look no further. The INSIGNIA 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV is small enough to perch above a university-provided desk and includes creature comforts like Alexa voice control with the Alexa Voice remote and built-in Fire TV. It even supports Apple AirPlay for sharing videos, photos, music, and more with a simple tap. If there’s room for a soundbar, HDMI ARC compatibility simplifies setup.
