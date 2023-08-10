We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It wasn’t long ago that finding a PlayStation 5 for its retail price was nearly impossible. Limited quantities allowed resellers to crank up the cost on the secondary market for more than a year after its release. However, it’s now cheaper than ever, thanks to a $50 discount on Amazon. This deal brings the system down to $449 and will only be available while supplies last.

The PlayStation 5’s popularity comes down to its games. The 4K game console plays the latest and greatest titles from popular franchises like Madden and Call of Duty and exclusives from the Uncharted and God of War universes. We recommend this PlayStation with the built-in optical drive because it lets you play new and used disc-based PS5 and PS4 games plus 4K Blu-rays so you can watch your favorite movies in the highest-possible fidelity. You can orient the system vertically or horizontally, and while it is on the large side (15.4 x 10.24 x 4.1 x inches), it’ll still fit into most entertainment centers.

If you’ve been holding off on buying a PlayStation 5 until the initial hype wore down—or it was possible to snag one at its normal price—your patience has been rewarded. We don’t see this deal lasting very long, so if you’re interested in picking up the system for yourself or as a very early gift for the holidays, now’s your chance.

