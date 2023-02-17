We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

President’s Day Weekend is here, and it’s time to appreciate the work done by our nation’s leaders by saving hundreds of dollars on a new TV and home theater system for watching documentaries like Grant for three days straight. Companies have used this three-day weekend as an opportunity to provide deep discounts on their latest gear, which is helpful if you’re due for an upgrade. Whether you’re looking for a bigger or higher resolution screen for watching videos and playing games, or finally have enough space for a surround-sound system, these deals and sales shouldn’t be missed.

Hisense’s U8H was one of—if not the—best Mini-LED TV of 2022, and you can snag it at a $399 discount if you shop now. The 4K Google TV had a peak brightness of 1500 nits, supports both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and has HDMI 2.1 ports that allow gamers to play 4K games at up to 120 frames per second. Tech specs are nice, but what you need to know is that the U8H will deliver excellent color reproduction and overall image quality when you’re streaming or playing 4K content. Even HD content will look nice on this TV if it was mastered well. Hisense touts this TV’s Dolby Atmos support, too, in case you don’t have the space or interest in external speakers. If you’ve been holding off on buying a new TV, the Hisense U8H will be a huge upgrade over the set you have now—especially if you haven’t made the jump to 4K.

