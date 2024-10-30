WORX makes our favorite compact leaf blower and it’s currently 30% off at Amazon

This WORX cordless leaf blower deal is only available for a limited time, so don't wait to click "add to cart."

By Amanda Reed

Posted on Oct 30, 2024 1:30 PM EDT

A leaf blower is one of the most important pieces of outdoor gear to own if you live in a foliage-heavy state like mine. I call the great state of Pennsylvania home, and the name literally means “Penn’s Woods,” folks! Sure, the hues of oranges and reds swathing the state are beautiful, but leaves aren’t so pretty when they’re stuck in your gutter or slipping up the sidewalk. WORX makes some of our favorite foliage-foiling gear (including leaf vacuums), and this powerful cordless leaf blower is deeply discounted for a limited time.

WORX Nitro WG543 20V LEAFJET Cordless Leaf Blower with Battery and Charger $119.95 (Was $169.99)

Worx 20V compact leaf blower

Worx

This versatile battery-powered leaf blower offers two air speeds: The low-speed setting is perfect for light sweeping or clearing tight spaces; choose the high-speed mode for wet leaves and other heavier-duty cleanup. You can use the included WORX Power Share battery with 140 other power tools in case something else in your shed needs some juice.

It’s also lightweight—3.8 lbs. to be exact—so you can obliterate leaves for hours, which feels very “Tony Soprano feeding the ducks to feel a sense of normalcy in his chaotic life as a mobster.” Listen, we all have to find peace somehow. For me, it’s cleaning my entire house in one day; for you, it could be blowing leaves while listening to your favorite tunes. WORX it, girl.

