Cook up major savings on a new set of pots and pans and other cookware thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day, ending today.
Non-stick cookware is a kitchen favorite thanks to its ease of use, but you probably need to throw yours away. As soon as your nonstick cookware cracks, it begins to release “forever chemicals” called PFAS. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days gives you a chance to replace your old cookware with something infinitely less dangerous without spending a dangerous amount of money.
Blue Diamond Cookware Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Ceramic Nonstick, 11 Piece Cookware Pots and Pans Set $99.99 (Was $199.99)
This cookware set includes 8-inch, 9.5-inch, and 11-inch frying pans; 2-quart and 2.5-quart Chef’s pans with lids; a 6-quart stock pot with lid; nylon slotted turner; and a solid spoon. The metal utensil-safe and Blue Diamond’s diamond-infused coating is five times harder and lasts 10 times longer than traditional nonstick pans. The pans are free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium, and three-layer stainless steel bodies deliver even heating and incredible durability. They’re oven and broiler-safe up to 600°F and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. Durable glass lids allow for easy food monitoring and are oven-safe up to 425°F. Riveted stainless steel handles give you a secure and comfortable grip. They work on all stovetops, including induction.
Here are more cookware deals we think will go like hotcakes and it’s stuff that’s great for cooking them, too:
- OXO Good Grips 8″ and 10″ Frying Pan Skillet Set $39.99 (Was $59.99)
- OXO Good Grips 12″ Frying Pan Skillet with Lid $39.99 (Was $59.99)
- OXO Good Grips Pro 12″ Frying Pan Skillet $41.99 (Was $69.99)
- Blue Diamond Cookware Diamond Infused Ceramic Nonstick $85.99 (Was $129.99)
- GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 23 Piece Essential Kitchen Set $129.99 (Was $199.99)
- GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 16-Piece Kitchen Set $79.99 (Was $119.99)
- GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 7″ and 10″ Frying Egg Omelet Pan Set $23.98 (Was $29.99)
- Ninja CW102RD Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan, Premium Set with 4-Quart Capacity Pan $79.99 (Ws $129.99)
- Paris Hilton Iconic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $64.99 (Was $129.99)
- KitchenAid Hard Anodized Induction Nonstick Frying Pans/Skillet Set, 4 Piece $78.99 (Was $109.99)
- Ayesha Curry Home Collection Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 9 Piece, Twilight Teal $69.99 (Was $99.99)
- Nuwave 18/8 Stainless Steel Ultimate Cookware Set, Free of PTFE, PFOA, PFOS $47.99 (Was $79.99)
- GreenPan Chatham Prime Midnight Hard Anodized Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 8″ and 10″ Frying Pan $29.99 (Was $59.99)
- GreenPan Chatham Prime Midnight Hard Anodized Healthy Ceramic Nonstick, 5 Piece Cookware Pots and Pans Set $59.99 (Was $99.99)
- GreenPan Valencia Pro Hard Anodized Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 22 Piece Cookware Pots & Pans Set $349.99 (Was $549.99)
