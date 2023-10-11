We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Non-stick cookware is a kitchen favorite thanks to its ease of use, but you probably need to throw yours away. As soon as your nonstick cookware cracks, it begins to release “forever chemicals” called PFAS. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days gives you a chance to replace your old cookware with something infinitely less dangerous without spending a dangerous amount of money.

This cookware set includes 8-inch, 9.5-inch, and 11-inch frying pans; 2-quart and 2.5-quart Chef’s pans with lids; a 6-quart stock pot with lid; nylon slotted turner; and a solid spoon. The metal utensil-safe and Blue Diamond’s diamond-infused coating is five times harder and lasts 10 times longer than traditional nonstick pans. The pans are free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium, and three-layer stainless steel bodies deliver even heating and incredible durability. They’re oven and broiler-safe up to 600°F and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. Durable glass lids allow for easy food monitoring and are oven-safe up to 425°F. Riveted stainless steel handles give you a secure and comfortable grip. They work on all stovetops, including induction.

