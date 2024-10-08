This surprisingly delicious protein powder is nearly half-off for Amazon Prime Day

This all-purpose protein powder comes in a wide variety of flavors and offers 24g protein for every serving. It's less than $1 per scoop at this price.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted on Oct 8, 2024 5:00 AM EDT

Whether you’re a certified fitness influencer or just a person who likes to casually work out, cheap protein powder is always a win. There’s nothing quite like a mostly-mixed shaker bottle full of protein shake after a gym session to make you feel like you’re doing your body right. Right now, Optimum Nutrition has discounted its Gold Standard Whey Protein for Amazon Prime Day, which makes this a great time to stock up. We picked this as our best protein powder for beginners in our best protein powders buying guide thanks to its affordable price and assortment of flavors, but it’s great for people at any fitness level.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder, Double Rich Chocolate, 2 Pound $27.99 (was $41.99)

This is your bread-and-butter basics protein. It offers 1.5g fat, just 3g carbs, and 24g protein. That’s a solid balance of macronutrients and it comes in under $1 per serving. The macros may change a bit between flavors, but it stays fairly consistent. That flavor variation is actually one of the reasons we really like this brand of whey protein. You can pick from the list below and mix your powder however you like. Bake it into brownies, put it in your oatmeal, or fill a giant ant farm with it and slither around inside while you consume the precious proteins. I personally like the Double Rich Chocolate, which is why it got its picture on the page. It also holds up really well in my giant human ant farm.

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond. He lives in upstate New York with his family, a three-legged dog, and a truly unreasonable collection of hundreds of vintage film cameras and lenses. 

