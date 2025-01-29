Go grab a Bose soundbar for just $99 before they sell out

Bose is throwing a flash sale on its refurbished store right now and you can save up to $300 on soundbars and headphones.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 9 Hours Ago

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We have been nerding out about audio gear around here lately, and this is one of the best audio deals I have seen in months. Right now, Bose has its refurbished Solo Soundbar 2 for just $99—half its retail price and at least $50 cheaper than the lowest price I can find on other sites. Bose has one of the best certified refurbished programs in the space, thanks to its rigorous attention to detail and robust support offering. Products don’t always stay in stock, however (especially at these prices), so don’t hesitate.

Bose Solo Soundbar 2 – Refurbished $99 (was $199)

Bose Solo Soundbar 2 on a plain background

Bose

This compact soundbar works in just about any space with any TV. It stands just three inches tall but puts out a surprisingly powerful sound and can greatly improve dialogue/soundtrack clarity. It connects to a TV with just one cable, and there’s a wall mount in the box, so it’s easy to install in any spot. Built-in Bluetooth makes it a great standalone speaker, too. This is a great budget soundbar that doesn’t sacrifice quality for distorted power.

More Bose flash deals

 

More deals, reviews, and buying guides

SEE MORE GEAR
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.