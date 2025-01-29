Go grab a Bose soundbar for just $99 before they sell out

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We have been nerding out about audio gear around here lately, and this is one of the best audio deals I have seen in months. Right now, Bose has its refurbished Solo Soundbar 2 for just $99—half its retail price and at least $50 cheaper than the lowest price I can find on other sites. Bose has one of the best certified refurbished programs in the space, thanks to its rigorous attention to detail and robust support offering. Products don’t always stay in stock, however (especially at these prices), so don’t hesitate.

This compact soundbar works in just about any space with any TV. It stands just three inches tall but puts out a surprisingly powerful sound and can greatly improve dialogue/soundtrack clarity. It connects to a TV with just one cable, and there’s a wall mount in the box, so it’s easy to install in any spot. Built-in Bluetooth makes it a great standalone speaker, too. This is a great budget soundbar that doesn’t sacrifice quality for distorted power.

More Bose flash deals