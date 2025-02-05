The earbuds that help me keep my heart rate up are down to their lowest price

$100 off for a limited time, these discounted Bose Ultra Open Earbuds can help you beat your personal best at an unbeatable price.

By Tony Ware

Posted 9 Hours Ago

We’re only a few days into Get Fit February, and I’m still finding my rhythm. I did get out on the bike over the weekend, though—just me, two water bottles, a long playlist, and the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds. I’m not a big fan of being alone with my thoughts, but I’m also not a big fan of being cut off from the sounds of cars and kids that might make me crash. I am a fan of saving you money, though, so I recommend you snap up a pair of these refurbished earbuds for $199 while supplies last—that’s $100 off the retail price and $30 less than the best price I’ve seen in the past. And act now because there are limited amounts of these inspected and tested earbuds available.

Black Bose Ultra Open earbuds in my palm holding their open case

What I like about the Ultra Open Earbuds is, first and foremost, the form. The unique design grips cuff-like around the helix (the edge) of the ear; then, the speaker end settles right above, instead of in, the ear canal. This lets it beam the beat right into your ear while letting you stay aware of your environment. That’s practical when running or biking, so you can hear music or an instructor’s directions/motivation but also hear cars or other cyclists coming behind you. That’s one reason we named them one of the best headphones for working out. The other reason is that there is ample bass response and a crisp Immersive Audio mode, so sound appears to surround you as you can keep the pace while keeping safe. And if all that sounds good to you, act fast; these certified refurbished Ultra Open Earbuds are available in black and white smoke until tomorrow or until they’re sold out, whichever comes first.

Tony Ware

Editor, Commerce

Tony Ware is the Editor, Commerce & Gear for PopSci.com (and PopPhoto.com). He’s been writing about how to make and break music since the mid-’90s when his college newspaper said they already had a film critic but maybe he wanted to look through the free promo CDs. Immediately hooked on outlining intangibles, he’s covered everything audio for countless alt. weeklies, international magazines, websites, and heated bar trivia contests ever since.

