The earbuds that help me keep my heart rate up are down to their lowest price

We’re only a few days into Get Fit February, and I’m still finding my rhythm. I did get out on the bike over the weekend, though—just me, two water bottles, a long playlist, and the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds. I’m not a big fan of being alone with my thoughts, but I’m also not a big fan of being cut off from the sounds of cars and kids that might make me crash. I am a fan of saving you money, though, so I recommend you snap up a pair of these refurbished earbuds for $199 while supplies last—that’s $100 off the retail price and $30 less than the best price I’ve seen in the past. And act now because there are limited amounts of these inspected and tested earbuds available.

What I like about the Ultra Open Earbuds is, first and foremost, the form. The unique design grips cuff-like around the helix (the edge) of the ear; then, the speaker end settles right above, instead of in, the ear canal. This lets it beam the beat right into your ear while letting you stay aware of your environment. That’s practical when running or biking, so you can hear music or an instructor’s directions/motivation but also hear cars or other cyclists coming behind you. That’s one reason we named them one of the best headphones for working out. The other reason is that there is ample bass response and a crisp Immersive Audio mode, so sound appears to surround you as you can keep the pace while keeping safe. And if all that sounds good to you, act fast; these certified refurbished Ultra Open Earbuds are available in black and white smoke until tomorrow or until they’re sold out, whichever comes first.

