Our favorite noise-canceling headphones from Bose are $100 off at Amazon

These noise-canceling headphones are perfect to jam out sans interruptions on trains, planes, and automobiles.

By Amanda Reed

Posted on Aug 7, 2024 4:20 PM EDT

An array of dark green Bose QuietComfort headphones in a pattern on a plain background.
Amanda Reed

I rode the train to my hometown this weekend for a family event, and I wouldn’t have survived without my noise-canceling earbuds. They only left my noggin to listen to a couple argue (juicy!) and learn about historic Horseshoe Curve outside of Altoona, Pennsylvania (educational!). I was undisturbed by antsy small children and people who don’t bring headphones with them while they travel. If you’re on the hunt for a pair—or if you’re trying to be passive-aggressive—Bose makes some of our favorite noise-canceling headphones for travel or work, and its OG QuietComfort headphones are currently on sale at Amazon.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones $249 (Was $349)

A pair of green Bose quiet comfort headphones on a plain background.

Bose

The Bose QuietComfort headphones let you tune out distractions and quiet the world around you without sacrificing sound. Plush earcups feel like a hug on your head, and an included microphone cord lets you use them when the battery runs out or without a Bluetooth connection. A multi-point toggle lets you seamlessly switch between devices. There are plenty of listening modes to choose from, like Adjustable EQ, Quiet, and Aware Mode. 24-hour battery life means you can rock out for the entire bus route/flight/train ride.

Amanda Reed is a commerce updates writer at Popular Science. She makes sure all product round-ups are up-to-date, shares deals happening all over the internet, and reviews various gizmos and gadgets. She lives in Pittsburgh with JunkJunk, a handsome, sad-looking tuxedo cat who only wants wet food and attention.

