Our favorite noise-canceling headphones from Bose are $100 off at Amazon

I rode the train to my hometown this weekend for a family event, and I wouldn’t have survived without my noise-canceling earbuds. They only left my noggin to listen to a couple argue (juicy!) and learn about historic Horseshoe Curve outside of Altoona, Pennsylvania (educational!). I was undisturbed by antsy small children and people who don’t bring headphones with them while they travel. If you’re on the hunt for a pair—or if you’re trying to be passive-aggressive—Bose makes some of our favorite noise-canceling headphones for travel or work, and its OG QuietComfort headphones are currently on sale at Amazon.

The Bose QuietComfort headphones let you tune out distractions and quiet the world around you without sacrificing sound. Plush earcups feel like a hug on your head, and an included microphone cord lets you use them when the battery runs out or without a Bluetooth connection. A multi-point toggle lets you seamlessly switch between devices. There are plenty of listening modes to choose from, like Adjustable EQ, Quiet, and Aware Mode. 24-hour battery life means you can rock out for the entire bus route/flight/train ride.

More audio deals: