Our favorite noise-canceling headphones from Bose are $100 off at Amazon

I rode the train to my hometown this weekend for a family event, and I wouldn’t have survived without my noise-canceling earbuds. They only left my noggin to listen to a couple argue (juicy!) and learn about historic Horseshoe Curve outside of Altoona, Pennsylvania (educational!). I was undisturbed by antsy small children and people who don’t bring headphones with them while they travel. If you’re on the hunt for a pair—or if you’re trying to be passive-aggressive—Bose makes some of our favorite noise-canceling headphones for travel or work, and its OG QuietComfort headphones are currently on sale at Amazon.
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones $249 (Was $349)
The Bose QuietComfort headphones let you tune out distractions and quiet the world around you without sacrificing sound. Plush earcups feel like a hug on your head, and an included microphone cord lets you use them when the battery runs out or without a Bluetooth connection. A multi-point toggle lets you seamlessly switch between devices. There are plenty of listening modes to choose from, like Adjustable EQ, Quiet, and Aware Mode. 24-hour battery life means you can rock out for the entire bus route/flight/train ride.
