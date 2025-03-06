Save hundreds on some of our favorite speakers during KEF March Audio Month

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Love chords but hate cords? A wireless hi-fi system delivers less is more, and the KEF LS50 Wireless II speaker system delivers more for less during March. From now until April 6, modern music lovers can get KEF’s compact but compelling speakers (a constant in our favorite powered speakers) for $500 off. And that’s just one of the deals that should appeal to the sound-obsessed but space-challenged.

With wireless support up to 24-bit/96 kHz audio (and network file support up to 24-bit/384 kHz), the LS50 Wireless II stereo speakers give you access to unadulterated audio, no matter your service or format(s) of choice. Stream music directly over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, and Google Chromecast (among others), or integrate digital and analog via wired connections, including HDMI eARC, Ethernet, coaxial and optical inputs, and 3.5mm aux-ins. Inside each speaker, custom amps deliver 280 watts of power to each woofer and 100 watts to each tweeter for big, clean, distortion-free sound at any volume. The LS50 Wireless II’s striking, copper-hued Uni-Q driver (shown on the left of the image above) orients a 1-inch vented aluminum-dome tweeter in the acoustic center of a 5¼-inch magnesium-aluminum alloy woofer cone to create a wide listening sweet spot that’s detailed and dynamic. Available in multiple colorways, the LS50 Wireless II will brighten up your room and recordings.

Need more high-end low-end? Pair the LS50 Wireless II with the equally concentrated KC62 subwoofer (I fit mine in an IKEA KALLAX cubby) to deliver more musical bass and leave headroom in the main drivers for the melodies. Invest in one of these expressive $1,499 subwoofers before April 6 and you get a free $200 KEF KW1-TX/RX Wireless Subwoofer Adapter Kit, which makes finding your perfect placement so much easier.

Want a pair of all-in-ones that offers towering sound without requiring more of your living or listening room? The connected KEF LS60 system—one of our favorite floorstanding speakers because of its slim profile and expansive sound—is currently $2,000 off. And, with dual force-canceling woofer arrays in each speaker, you’ll be astounded by the articulation possible.

