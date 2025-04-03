The best beginner turntables for 2025, tested and reviewed

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re a lifelong vinyl lover or just starting to explore the format, there’s something special about the turntable experience. Maybe it’s the tactile ritual of flipping through album sleeves or how warm analog sound makes even your most well-loved music feel inviting. No matter what draws you to the format, you’re in good company—with the vinyl revival in full swing, now’s a great time to embark on your audio explorations. And the best beginner turntables let you experience the magic of LPs without the complexity of an elaborate hi-fi setup or frequent maintenance (though there are some basic accessories you should consider).

That’s where we come in. Whether you’re after an all-on-one vinyl record player with speakers, a Bluetooth-enabled setup for modern convenience, or a fully manual deck for a more hands-on experience, we’ve rounded up starter decks to get you spinning in style. So, before you go raiding the nearest record store in search of an elusive White Album first pressing or the exclusive remastered edition of Barrio Fino, pick one of our top turntables—like the Fluance RT85N—for a great experience that doesn’t require a PhD in sound systems.

How we chose the best entry-level turntables

Finding the perfect turntable is like crate digging—you have to know what to look and listen for. Selecting the best entry-level turntables wasn’t about finding the cheapest options or the models with the most bells and whistles. Instead, we focused on sound quality, ease of use, build quality, and features that make life easier for new vinyl enthusiasts, such as:

User-friendly design – We prioritized turntables that won’t require a weekend of YouTube tutorials to set up.

– We prioritized turntables that won’t require a weekend of YouTube tutorials to set up. Models with and without built-in phono preamps – A turntable’s signal is much quieter than most audio sources, so it needs a phono preamp to boost it to line level. Some turntables have a built-in preamp for plug-and-play convenience, while others require an external one for more customization. We’ve included both models here.

– A turntable’s signal is much quieter than most audio sources, so it needs a phono preamp to boost it to line level. Some turntables have a built-in preamp for plug-and-play convenience, while others require an external one for more customization. We’ve included both models here. Solid performance – Your records should sound good, whether you’re spinning a $1 bin find or a 180-gram rare audiophile pressing. That requires a turntable that offers smooth, stable playback and minimal distortion without unnecessary wear.

– Your records should sound good, whether you’re spinning a $1 bin find or a 180-gram rare audiophile pressing. That requires a turntable that offers smooth, stable playback and minimal distortion without unnecessary wear. Modern conveniences – While purists may turn their noses down at Bluetooth, we know many beginners want the option to stream to wireless speakers. We’ve got recommendations for that, too.

– While purists may turn their noses down at Bluetooth, we know many beginners want the option to stream to wireless speakers. We’ve got recommendations for that, too. Value for your dollar – You shouldn’t have to take out a second mortgage to enjoy good sound. We made sure every pick offers serious value at its price point.

The best beginner turntables: Reviews & Recommendations

We tested and researched a range of turntables, leaning on expert reviews, feedback from our vinyl-obsessed coworkers and friends, and our own hands-on experience. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly starter model, a splurge-worthy setup, or something in between, we’ve got a deck for you. (We can even show you how to DIY your own wind-powered turntable if that’s your jam.)

Best overall: Fluance RT85N

The Fluance RT85 is a record player built for music fans who want to get the absolute most out of their vinyl collection. See It Pros Deep, defined bass

Ultra-stable acrylic platter

Built like a tank Cons No built-in phono preamp

Glossy fingerprint can be a mirror and fingerprint magnet

Specs

Turntable operation: Semi-automatic

Semi-automatic Built-in phono preamp: No

No Drive mechanism: Belt drive

Belt drive Playback speeds: 33-1/3 and 45 RPM

Why it made the cut: This all-around performer punches above its price class by combining high-end components—including an acrylic platter and a Nagaoka MP-110 cartridge—with thoughtful engineering that minimizes vibrations for clear, detailed sound.

Fluance has built a reputation for delivering high-quality turntables at budget-friendly prices, and the RT85N is a standout in its lineup. Designed for vinyl lovers who want audiophile-grade performance without breaking the bank, this $499 belt-driven turntable is packed with premium materials and smart design choices, including an acrylic platter, an isolated motor, and a Nagaoka MP-110 cartridge—a combination that delivers warm, detailed, and immersive sound. (The original Fluance RT85, one of our favorite turntables under $500, comes with an Ortofon 2M Blue cartridge shown above, which is still an excellent moving magnet.)

Its acrylic platter isn’t just for looks—it adds mass and dampens resonances, helping to reduce distortion and improve clarity. The servo-controlled belt drive ensures consistent speed stability, while height-adjustable, vibration-isolating feet keep external interference at bay. The Nagaoka MP-110 cartridge is known for its smooth, balanced tone, making it a great choice for those who want natural sound with plenty of depth.

Unlike some beginner turntables, the RT85N does not include a built-in preamp, meaning you’ll need an external phono stage or a receiver with a phono input. While this adds an extra step, it also lets you fine-tune your setup now and upgrade individual components over time.

For those ready to invest in a turntable that bridges the gap between entry-level and audiophile sound, the Fluance RT85N delivers premium performance at an unbeatable value.

For a more budget-friendly alternative, consider Fluance’s popular RT81, which comes with a lighter aluminum platter and an Audio-Technica AT95E cartridge, delivering impressive sound at just $249. If you want even more convenience, an RT81+ version includes a built-in phono preamp for $299, making it an easy, all-in-one solution for beginners who want great sound without extra gear. (We have one of these in our home, and it performs like a champ.)

Pro-Ject See It Pros Updated materials significantly upgrade performance

One-piece carbon-fiber tonearm improves tracking

Easy speed switching Cons Cost

Requires external preamp

Specs

Turntable operation: Manual

Manual Built-in phono preamp: No

No Drive mechanism: Belt drive

Belt drive Playback speeds: 33-1/3, 45, and 78 RPM

Why it made the cut: The Pro-Ject Debut Carbon EVO upgrades a beloved turntable with a heavier, dampened platter, improved vibration resistance, and a high-quality Sumiko Rainier cartridge, making it a top choice for beginners who want audiophile-level performance from the start.

Pro-Ject has spent a decade perfecting its Debut Carbon line, and the Carbon EVO is its most refined version yet. This manual belt-driven turntable eschews unnecessary mechanical components to minimize noise and maximize clarity, making it a favorite among those who want pure, uncolored sound.

One of its biggest upgrades is the heavier steel platter, now lined with a TPE (thermoplastic elastomer) damping ring that reduces unwanted resonances for more stable, distortion-free listening. A vibration-resistant plinth with height-adjustable metal feet isolates the turntable from external vibrations, keeping playback smooth. (You can improve the playback of any turntable on this list by investing in pucks by IsoAcoustics, which we have and use because they audibly tighten up the soundstage.)

The tonearm—a lightweight yet rigid one-piece carbon fiber design—has also been refined and comes factory-equipped with a pre-installed Sumiko Rainier cartridge for better detail retrieval and improved tracking. Unlike in previous models, speed change is controllable via a switch, eliminating the need to manually move the belt.

The Debut Carbon EVO does not include a built-in phono preamp, so you’ll need to pair it with an external phono stage or an A/V receiver/DAC-amp with a dedicated phono in (and then maybe a pair of flagship headphones while you’re at it). But for those who want a turntable built for long-term sonic satisfaction, this upgrade-packed model delivers exceptional performance at a reasonable splurge price of $599. With sleek styling and a choice of nine hand-painted finishes (high-gloss and satin options), it looks as good as it sounds.

Sarah Jones See It Pros Hand-assembled in the U.S.A. with great build quality and attention to detail

Can choose a built-in preamp for plug-and-play convenience

Customizable design: choose color, add a cue lever, or upgrade the cartridge Cons Changing speeds requires moving the belt

Fully manual operation; cue lever sold separately

Specs

Turntable operation: Manual

Manual Built-in phono preamp: Available with or without

Available with or without Drive mechanism: Belt drive

Belt drive Playback speeds: 33-1/3 and 45 RPM

Why it made the cut: This style-y spinner delivers high-quality sound, solid craftsmanship, and upgradeability—without the high price tag.

The U-Turn Orbit Plus is a minimalist turntable with a maximalist sound, perfect for those who want high-quality playback without unnecessary complications. Hand-assembled in the U.S.A., this $399 belt-driven deck ($479 with built-in preamp) features a low-noise AC synchronous motor and an acrylic platter, which helps maintain speed stability and reduces resonance for cleaner sound.

Its OA3 precision gimbal tonearm, made from ultra-light magnesium, improves tracking accuracy and reduces distortion, while the pre-installed Ortofon OM 5e cartridge delivers balanced, detailed playback no matter what musical genre you’re grooving to. Built-in phono preamp? Check. That means you can plug it straight into powered speakers or an amplifier without extra gear.

The manual speed change (which requires physically moving the belt) may be a minor inconvenience. Still, overall, Orbit Plus offers excellent performance at an approachable price, with the added bonus of customizable colors and upgrades—making it an ideal first turntable that can grow with you. For a seamless, stylish setup, pair the Orbit Plus with U-Turn’s Ethos powered speakers (shown above), which deliver rich, analog sound in a sleek, minimalist design—available in multiple finishes to match your space.

(Need more ideas for turntable speakers? We’ve got you.)

Tony Ware See It Pros Connect wirelessly to speakers, headphones, and receivers

Use USB to digitize your vinyl collection

DJ-style pitch shifting and stroboscopic dots Cons Manual operation

Specs

Turntable operation: Manual

Manual Built-in phono preamp: Yes (switchable)

Yes (switchable) Drive mechanism: Direct drive

Direct drive Playback speeds: 33-1/3, 45, and 78 RPM

Why it made the cut: The Audio-Technica AT-LP120XBT-USB combines classic DJ-style design with modern conveniences like Bluetooth streaming, USB connectivity, and a built-in phono preamp—all at a competitive price.

If you like your vinyl retro but seek 21st-century conveniences, the AT-LP120XBT-USB delivers. This fully manual, direct-drive turntable delivers the flexibility to connect via Bluetooth, USB, or standard RCA cables, making it a great fit for casual listeners and anyone looking to digitize their vinyl collection. Audio-Technica even produces its own cartridges, so you know the signal path is optimized.

Aesthetically and, in ways, mechanically inspired by the iconic Technics SL-1200, its direct-drive motor ensures speed stability, while pitch control lets you fine-tune playback—perfect for casual listeners and budding DJs alike. A built-in phono stage allows plug-and-play operation, and aptX Bluetooth support ensures better-than-basic wireless audio—but if you’re after the purest analog experience, you can save some money by opting for the wired-only AT-LP120XUSB model. Still, at $399, the AT-LP120XBT-USB is a solid investment in both sound quality and convenience.

Of course, before this turntable, you might have done all your listening streaming on a wireless surround sound system, which is typically a single brand—let’s say Sonos. With Bluetooth or the right adapters, this turntable will fit right in. Or, if you want full fidelity with less leads, Victrola has a turntable specifically for that Wi-Fi ecosystem.

Best affordable portable: Crosley CR8005F-WO Cruiser

Tony Ware See It Pros Lightweight and portable

Built-in speakers for an all-in-one listening experience

Bluetooth streaming

Inexpensive Cons Basic-at-best sonic qualities

Heavy tracking can wear down records faster

Specs

Turntable operation: Manual

Manual Built-in phono preamp: Yes

Yes Drive mechanism: Belt drive

Belt drive Playback speeds: 33-1/3, 45, and 78 RPM

Why it made the cut: The Crosley Cruiser is a cute, compact, ultra-portable turntable that makes it easy for kids (and just the young at heart) to explore the world of vinyl without a complicated setup or a hefty price tag.

The Crosley Cruiser is all about fun. This lightweight, suitcase-style turntable with speakers built-in is designed for easy, plug-and-play vinyl enjoyment. There’s even Bluetooth connectivity wrapped in a colorful retro aesthetic. It’s a nostalgic, low-stakes way to get into vinyl—no extra gear required. The Cruiser supports three speeds to spin everything from modern LPs to old-school singles. Will it deliver audiophile-grade sound? Not even close. But for less than the price of a single (nosebleed) concert ticket, your kid can play all the music they want, anytime they want. And when they’re ready to upgrade, they’ll already have the vinyl bug. We’re showing the white “ostrich” option (it’s vinyl; no real ostriches were harmed), but there are dozens more colorways.

For another fun suitcase-style option, Victrola’s Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Record Player ($50) offers a similar all-in-one package with funky flair. If you want something just as beginner-friendly but with a bit more sonic power, consider the 1 by ONE High Fidelity Turntable—a more stationary all-in-one that trades portability for bigger built-in sound.

What to consider when choosing the best beginner turntable

Manual vs. automatic operation

Turntables come in manual, semi-automatic, and fully automatic varieties. Manual models require you to place the needle on the record and lift it when it’s done—great for the full vinyl experience, but it takes a little practice. Automatic turntables do the heavy lifting, starting and stopping playback with the push of a button—perfect for those who are new to spinning records or rocking jittery caffeine hands.

Built-in preamp vs. external preamp

A phono preamp boosts your turntable’s signal so it can be heard through speakers. Some turntables have a built-in preamp for plug-and-play convenience, while others require an external preamp (either standalone or built into a receiver). If you’re just getting started, a turntable with a built-in preamp simplifies things—though going with an external preamp lets you customize your rig for better sound quality down the line.

Belt drive vs. direct drive

Belt-drive turntables use a belt to spin the platter. This setup isolates motor vibrations, which improves sound quality, and belt drive turntables tend to be more affordable and easier to maintain than direct-drive turntables. With direct-drive turntables, the motor is directly under the platter, offering faster spin-up time and better speed stability and durability, making them popular with DJs.

Connectivity and extra features

Are you a vinyl purist, or do you want modern conveniences? Bluetooth turntables let you stream wirelessly to speakers or headphones, while USB models let you digitize your records. Many portable turntables, such as the Crosley Cruiser profiled here, even have built-in speakers, though they’re usually best for casual listening. Decide whether you want a fully analog experience or features that make your sound system more flexible.

It pays to get the best turntable you can afford

If you’re serious about vinyl and plan to build a collection of expensive or rare records, investing in a high-quality turntable is worth it—better components mean better sound and less wear on your records over time. But if you’re just spinning thrift-store finds or have inherited a stack of albums and want a fun, casual listening experience, a budget-friendly model will still let you enjoy the magic of vinyl without overcommitting.

FAQs

Q: Does vinyl sound better? Whether vinyl sounds better depends on your ears and what you’re comparing it to. Vinyl has a warmer, more organic sound that many people love, thanks to its analog nature and subtle imperfections. However, a poorly pressed record or a low-quality turntable can sound worse than a well-mastered digital file. If you want the best vinyl experience, a good turntable, cartridge, and speakers make all the difference. Q: Do I need to buy speakers for my turntable? Whether you need to buy speakers for a turntable depends on the type of turntable you choose. Some models have built-in speakers, but they’re usually small and lack depth. If your turntable has a built-in preamp, you can connect it directly to powered speakers. If it doesn’t have a preamp, you’ll need both an external preamp and a set of speakers—bookshelf or floor-standing, whatever fits your space—to get the best sound. Q: Are there any dangers with cheap turntables? Yes, cheap turntables can be dangerous for your records if they have poorly made tonearms and exert heavy tracking force. Some budget turntables can wear out vinyl quickly because the needle applies too much pressure, damaging the grooves over time.



Think of it like this: You wouldn’t put premium gas in a clunker car, so why spend $50 on a pristine vinyl record just to play it on a $50 turntable? If you want your collection to last, invest in a beginner-friendly turntable with an adjustable counterweight and a replaceable cartridge to protect your records and improve sound quality.

Final thoughts on the best beginner turntable for you

Getting into vinyl is about much more than listening to music—it’s a truly immersive experience. The satisfaction of dropping the needle, the rich, dynamic sound, the thrill of discovering a hidden gem in a dusty record bin—it’s all part of the magic. But perhaps the best part is how vinyl brings you closer to the music. Unlike playlists running in the background of your life, vinyl listening is an active experience that puts the music front and center. It invites you to slow down, sit back, and truly listen.

Whether you want a plug-and-play turntable or something with room to grow, there’s a perfect option out there for you. Just remember: Your records are an investment, so treat them right with a turntable that won’t grind them into dust. Start with something solid, upgrade when you’re ready, and, most importantly, enjoy the music.