The Bromley 450 party speaker brings Marshall’s iconic aesthetic and Stereophonic sound to a tighter footprint

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The Marshall Bromley 450 takes the big, stage-bred idea of the previously released Bromley 750 and shaves it down without sanding off the vibe. It’s still unmistakably Marshall in grille-fronted black and brass. But where the $1,299 750 arrived as a rolling party rig, the $799 450 feels like the smarter everyday Bluetooth speaker capable of turning an intimate gathering up to 11. It’s a tighter footprint, lower asking price, and slightly more plausible to get from living room to pulsing patio.

The 450 keeps pro-leaning bits intact, building around a six-driver array featuring dual 6.5-inch woofers, four 2-inch full-range drivers, and a pair of 8-inch passive radiators, all wrapped in a water-based PU leather wrapped enclosure with TPU corner caps and fed by Class D amplification. And the 42Hz – 20kHz response is tuned for what Marshall values most: fast, punchy bass, clean mids, and crisp, energetic highs presented in 360-degree “True Stereophonic” sound. This makes it less a speaker beaming beats at part of a room and more a speaker filling an entire room with rhythm. And tactile bass/treble knobs, plus separate input levels and effect controls, let you treat it less like a generic Bluetooth block and more like a compact party PA.

In a sector of predominantly rounded plastic, the Bromley 450 stands out even before you turn on the light show. And it separates itself from the Bromley 750 because it won’t require you to give yourself a pep talk before moving it. At 27 lbs., with a built-in handle, the

360 x 261 x 492 mm closed cabinet is made for trunks and trains, backyards and beaches and festival campsites. It’s IP55, so it can handle the dust and splashes, while the 3.5mm aux/USB-C inputs plus two XLR/6.3mm combo jacks mean karaoke, a DJ set, or an impromptu performance are on the table (or the stairs or the roof or wherever). The swappable Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery pack (the same one as in the Bromley 750) brings 40+ hours of playtime, while a 20-minute quick charge gets you another 6 hours. And Bluetooth 5.3 (with support for SBC, AAC, LC3, and Auracast) ensures those hours are filled with sweet, stable, stereo sound.

The Marshall 450 is available in black and brass today on Marshall.com and at select retailers from March 31.